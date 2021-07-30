SOL Global Provides Interim Unaudited Financials for the Second Quarter Ended May 2021

SOL Global Investments Corp. (" SOL Global " or the " Company ") (CSE: SOL) (OTCPK: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to provide its investors with unaudited financials for the second quarter ended May 31, 2021, and other highlights for the interim period. All figures in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

For the six-months ended May 31, 2021, the Company recorded a positive net income of $272.8 million VS six-months ended May 31, 2020, of $4.2 million. This represents a favourable change of $268.6 million.

Total gain from investments totalled $327.5 million for the six-months ended May 31, 2021, compared to $27.4 million for the six-months ended May 31, 2020. This represents a favourable change of $300.1 million between periods.

The net asset value per share is equal to $7.43 at May 31, 2021 VS $2.38 at May 31, 2020.

SOL Global’ s largest core holdings have achieved liquidity events and produced positive returns on investment. It currently has exposure to two major multi-state cannabis companies in the United States, providing it with greater flexibility and price transparency. The Company has diversified a portion of its portfolio into new investments that are currently generating returns for shareholders.

“My team has once again generated positive results in an underperforming small cap sector led by cannabis. We applaud the impressive operational performance by the majority of our portfolio cannabis companies and the US cannabis sector’s growth in revenue and cash flow,” said Andy DeFrancesco, SOL Global’ s Chairman and CEO. “We have continued to diversify our portfolio into new sectors of the cannabis space with investments in state-mandated testing labs and brands. Outside of cannabis, we have also explored investments in the psychedelics, real estate, recreational and commuter EV, and clean tech industries. I am once again both thankful and proud of my team and partners for today’s results.”

Other Highlights

In Q2 2021, SOL Global invested $3.9 million into Captor Capital Corp. (CSE:CPTR) (Frankfurt: NMVA) (Stuttgart: NMVA) (“ Captor ”) and increased its position to 16.32% of the undiluted equity of Captor. The Company’s average cost base was $0.93.

In March 2021, SOL Global participated in a private placement for Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) for US$2.5 million.

SOL Global has participated in several rounds of financing for advanced air purifier start-up, Vaxxinator Enterprises Inc., for a total investment of US$9 million.

SOL Global invested a total of US$7.5 million into Spanish micro-mobility venture, Reby Inc.

In March 2021, the Company participated in a private placement for psychedelics company, Wesana Health Inc. (“ Wesana ”) for US$2.6 million. Wesana completed a reverse takeover transaction on May 6, 2021 and now trades under the ticker CSE:WESA.

In March and April 2021, SOL Global led two rounds of financing for Green Scientific Labs LLC ("GSL") for a total investment of US$3.3 million. GSL is a leader in the cannabis laboratory testing business in Florida.

