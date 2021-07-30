checkAd

Clickstream Subsidiary Rebel Blockchain successfully launches the Beta version of its Nifter(TM) Music NFT Marketplace Globally

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc. ("Rebel") announced today that it has successfully launched the Beta version of its Nifter™ Music NFT Marketplace globally. Nifter™ …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc. ("Rebel") announced today that it has successfully launched the Beta version of its Nifter™ Music NFT Marketplace globally. Nifter™ allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a new type of digital asset made possible through blockchain technology. NFTs can be created from any digital asset, including music and audio files, thus creating new streams of revenues for artists. The Nifter™ marketplace allows for the creation, buying and selling of these music NFTs. You can access the Nifter™ marketplace at https://Nifter.io.

Frank Magliochetti, ClickStream CEO stated "We are extremely proud of our organization. We are bringing to the global market an amazing NFT marketplace in record time. It is packed with value added features and benefits which artists, labels and producers will find extremely beneficial in creating a new revenue source."

Isaac Nakash, Rebel CMO stated, "With the platform becoming live, we can now begin our marketing plan to recruit artists from all around the world, bringing their fanbase to browse & collect their favorite artists NFTs all in one place."

Artists can use the Nifter™ audio NFT creation tool to mint a token for their songs. NFT's can be sold on the

Nifter™ marketplace in fixed price or auction style sales. Fans of artists and musicians are able to purchase unique NFTs directly from artists on the Nifter™ Marketplace.

The market for NFTs surged to new highs in the second quarter, with $2.5 billion in sales so far this year, up from just $13.7 million in the first half of 2020 according to marketplace data. For further information, please see https://www.reuters.com/technology/nft-sales-volume-surges-25-bln-2021 ....

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™ and Nifter™respectively. For more information, please visit website at https://clickstream.technology/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

