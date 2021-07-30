checkAd

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of 16,100,000 shares of Common Stock, Including Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 16,100,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.75 per share, including 2,100,000 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock. In connection with the offering, IRT entered into forward sale agreements with Bank of Montreal.

Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Baird, BofA Securities, Capital One Securities, Jefferies and Truist Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Regions Securities LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Comerica Securities, Compass Point, Ladenburg Thalmann and Bancroft Capital acted as co-managers for the offering.

IRT will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchaser or its affiliate in the offering. IRT expects to use the net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements to repay indebtedness, including, potentially, indebtedness that IRT will assume upon consummation of its previously announced pending mergers with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. and its operating partnership subsidiary (collectively, “STAR”), and to use the balance of the net proceeds for general working capital, including to pay fees and expenses that IRT has incurred and will continue to incur in connection with the pending transaction with STAR.

A registration statement relating to the offered securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, New York, New York 10036, telephone: 1-800-414-3627 or by emailing bmoprospectus@bmo.com or contacting Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 telephone: 800-831-9146 or by emailing: Prospectus@citi.com.

