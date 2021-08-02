MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of August 2, 2021, ex-dividend dates of August 17, 2021, record dates of August 18, 2021, and payable dates of August 31, 2021:
|
Fund (ticker)
Income/
Share
Other
Sources/
Share*
Total
Amount/
Share
MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^
$0.0000
$0.057710
$0.057710
MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^
$0.0000
$0.027140
$0.027140
MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)
$0.0200
$0.0000
$0.0200
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)
$0.01650
$0.0000
$0.01650
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^
$0.0000
$0.019370
$0.019370
MFS Intermediate Income Trust
(NYSE: MIN)^
$0.0000
$0.026660
$0.026660
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXH)
$0.0350
$0.0000
$0.0350
MFS Multimarket Income Trust
(NYSE: MMT)^
$0.0000
$0.041840
$0.041840
MFS Municipal Income Trust
(NYSE: MFM)
$0.0250
$0.0000
$0.0250
MFS Special Value Trust
(NYSE: MFV)^
$0.0000
|
