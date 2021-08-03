checkAd

Owens & Minor Reports 2nd Quarter Financial Results

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021, as summarized in the table below.

“We delivered a solid second-quarter, led by outstanding performance in both of our segments. Our results demonstrate the underlying strength of the Global Products segment, and another quarter of improved performance in the Global Solutions segment,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor. “Our business blueprint continues to be the framework that helps drive our results as we begin to return to a more typical operating environment and helps us to achieve our long-term financial targets.”

Pesicka added, “Our strong performance in the first half, and improved line of sight toward the remainder of 2021 allows us to maintain the range of our full-year guidance for adjusted EPS of $3.75 to $4.25 and adjusted EBITDA of $450 million to $500 million. In addition, we affirm our previously announced 2022 guidance.”

“I am immensely proud of what our teammates have accomplished as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities to deliver sustainable growth and value for all our stakeholders,” Pesicka concluded.

Financial Summary(1)

 

 

 

 

YTD

 

YTD

($ in millions, except per share data)

2Q21

 

2Q20

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$2,489

 

$1,808

 

$4,816

 

$3,930

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income, GAAP

$96.9

 

$22.2

 

$243.6

 

$33.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adj. Operating Income, Non-GAAP

$115.5

 

$38.9

 

$278.2

 

$66.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) from continuing operations, GAAP

$65.9

 

$0.2

 

$135.5

 

($8.7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adj. Net Income, Non-GAAP

$80.1

 

$12.5

 

$191.5

 

$14.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adj. EBITDA, Non-GAAP

$127.7

 

$52.1

 

$303.2

 

$92.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) from continuing operations per share, GAAP

$0.87

 

-

 

$1.80

 

($0.14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adj. Net income per share, Non-GAAP(2)

$1.06

 

$0.20

 

$2.54

 

$0.24

 

(1) Financial results relate to continuing operations. Reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below.
(2) Adjusted net income per share, Non-GAAP for 2Q21 was unfavorably impacted as compared to prior year by foreign currency translation in the amount of $0.02 and, favorably impacted by $0.03 for the 2021 year-to-date period.

2nd Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Substantial increase in year-over-year second quarter earnings driven by revenue growth, market dynamics, product mix, and operating efficiencies
    • 117 basis point gross margin expansion
    • $77 million increase in adjusted operating income or 3 times the prior year
    • $10 million or 47% decrease in interest expense
    • Adjusted net income per share was over 5 times the prior year
  • 38% Revenue growth year-over-year driven by:
    • Effective response to the ongoing recovery of elective procedures
    • Higher sales of PPE
    • Pass-through of elevated glove costs
    • Continued strong performance in our Patient Direct business
  • Balance Sheet
    • Total net debt at the end of the quarter was $964 million
    • Leverage ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-months adjusted EBITDA was 1.8 times
  • Business Highlights
    • Launched the non-profit Owens & Minor Foundation supported by a $10 million initial endowment, committed to building healthier communities by supporting trusted charitable and civic organizations
    • Released inaugural ESG report outlining the Company’s focus and contributions in the areas of empowering teammates, caring for customers and communities, operating responsibly, and ensuring environmental stewardship
    • Announced a seven-month electric truck pilot program with Penske Logistics and Penske Truck Leasing for large-scale deliveries to hospitals
    • Hosted an Investor Day in May outlining long-term strategy to drive sustainable growth targeting adjusted EBITDA in excess of $650 million and adjusted earnings per share of more than $6.00 by 2026
    • Received two prestigious supplier awards from Premier, Inc. for exemplary pandemic response:
      • 2021 Supplier Legacy Award
      • COVID-19 Award for Most Supportive Supplier

Financial Outlook
 The Company maintains its expectation of adjusted net income for 2021 to be in a range of $3.75 to $4.25 per share and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $450 million to $500 million. The Company also remains positioned to deliver its previously announced guidance for 2022.

Although the Company does provide guidance for adjusted net income per share and adjusted EBITDA (which are non-GAAP financial measures), it is not able to forecast the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amounts are not predictable, making it impracticable for the Company to forecast. Such elements include, but are not limited to restructuring and acquisition charges. As a result, no GAAP guidance or reconciliation of the Company’s adjusted net income per share guidance or adjusted EBITDA guidance is provided. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially significant impact on its future GAAP financial results. The outlook is based on certain assumptions that are subject to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Investor Conference Call for 2nd Quarter Financial Results
 Owens & Minor executives will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT today, August 3, 2021, to discuss the results. Participants may access the call at 866-393-1604. The international dial-in number is 224-357-2191. A replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 855-859-2056. The access code for the conference call, international dial-in and replay is 4479468. A webcast of the event will be available at www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section.

Safe Harbor
 This release is intended to be disclosure through methods reasonably designed to provide broad, non-exclusionary distribution to the public in compliance with the SEC's Fair Disclosure Regulation. This release contains certain ''forward-looking'' statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, the statements in this release regarding our expectations with respect to our 2021 and 2022 financial performance and our 2026 financial targets, as well as other statements related to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s results and operations and the Company’s expectations regarding the performance of its business. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to Owens & Minor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC including the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and subsequent annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC, for a discussion of certain known risk factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from its current estimates. These filings are available at www.owens-minor.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, Owens & Minor can give no assurance that any forward-looking statements will, in fact, transpire and, therefore, cautions investors not to place undue reliance on them. Owens & Minor specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Owens & Minor
 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Net revenue

$

2,489,460

 

 

$

1,807,719

 

Cost of goods sold

2,089,392

 

 

1,538,312

 

Gross margin

400,068

 

 

269,407

 

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses

294,096

 

 

241,734

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges

8,624

 

 

6,054

 

Other operating expense (income), net

464

 

 

(577

)

Operating income

96,884

 

 

22,196

 

Interest expense, net

11,540

 

 

21,605

 

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(1,856

)

Other expense (income), net

1,028

 

 

(2,696

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

84,316

 

 

5,143

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

18,420

 

 

4,982

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

65,896

 

 

161

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

(55,788

)

Net income (loss)

$

65,896

 

 

$

(55,627

)

 

 

 

 

Basic income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.90

 

 

$

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(0.91

)

Net income (loss)

$

0.90

 

 

$

(0.91

)

Diluted income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.87

 

 

$

 

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(0.91

)

Net income (loss)

$

0.87

 

 

$

(0.91

)

Owens & Minor, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Net revenue

$

4,815,994

 

 

$

3,930,412

 

Cost of goods sold

3,973,175

 

 

3,392,445

 

Gross margin

842,819

 

 

537,967

 

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses

586,796

 

 

495,782

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges

14,587

 

 

12,118

 

Other operating expense (income), net

(2,141

)

 

(2,886

)

Operating income

243,577

 

 

32,953

 

Interest expense, net

25,212

 

 

44,948

 

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

40,433

 

 

2,271

 

Other expense (income), net

1,598

 

 

(1,977

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

176,334

 

 

(12,289

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

40,848

 

 

(3,541

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

135,486

 

 

(8,748

)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

(58,203

)

Net income (loss)

$

135,486

 

 

$

(66,951

)

 

 

 

 

Basic income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

1.87

 

 

$

(0.14

)

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(0.96

)

Net income (loss)

$

1.87

 

 

$

(1.10

)

Diluted income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

1.80

 

 

$

(0.14

)

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(0.96

)

Net income (loss)

$

1.80

 

 

$

(1.10

)

Owens & Minor, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
 (dollars in thousands)

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

45,424

 

 

$

83,058

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $20,650 and $19,087

738,573

 

 

700,792

 

Merchandise inventories

1,530,367

 

 

1,233,751

 

Other current assets

87,709

 

 

118,264

 

Total current assets

2,402,073

 

 

2,135,865

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $311,897 and $284,126

306,511

 

 

315,662

 

Operating lease assets

174,952

 

 

144,755

 

Goodwill

389,864

 

 

394,086

 

Intangible assets, net

221,223

 

 

243,351

 

Other assets, net

97,206

 

 

101,920

 

Total assets

$

3,591,829

 

 

$

3,335,639

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,126,355

 

 

$

1,000,186

 

Accrued payroll and related liabilities

96,081

 

 

109,447

 

Other current liabilities

212,741

 

 

236,094

 

Total current liabilities

1,435,177

 

 

1,345,727

 

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

1,007,968

 

 

986,018

 

Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

148,016

 

 

119,932

 

Deferred income taxes

45,327

 

 

50,641

 

Other liabilities

107,322

 

 

121,267

 

Total liabilities

2,743,810

 

 

2,623,585

 

Total equity

848,019

 

 

712,054

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,591,829

 

 

$

3,335,639

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
 (dollars in thousands)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

135,486

 

 

$

(66,951

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

45,501

 

 

48,804

 

Share-based compensation expense

13,040

 

 

7,814

 

Loss on divestiture

 

 

65,472

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

40,433

 

 

2,271

 

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

15,777

 

 

7,589

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(11,293

)

 

4,269

 

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

826

 

 

(1,029

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(57,256

)

 

37,154

 

Merchandise inventories

(298,294

)

 

107,083

 

Accounts payable

127,473

 

 

16,395

 

Net change in other assets and liabilities

(3,363

)

 

(76,289

)

Other, net

4,076

 

 

(2,125

)

Cash provided by operating activities

12,406

 

 

150,457

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from divestiture

 

 

133,000

 

Additions to property and equipment

(14,630

)

 

(8,733

)

Additions to computer software

(4,051

)

 

(3,409

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

22

 

 

69

 

Proceeds from cash surrender value of life insurance policies

 

 

6,032

 

Cash (used for) provided by investing activities

(18,659

)

 

126,959

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt

574,900

 

 

150,000

 

Repayments under revolving credit facility

(69,900

)

 

(47,900

)

Repayments of debt

(523,140

)

 

(258,005

)

Financing costs paid

(12,868

)

 

(10,367

)

Cash dividends paid

(364

)

 

(311

)

Payment for termination of interest rate swaps

(15,434

)

 

 

Other, net

(17,982

)

 

(4,479

)

Cash used for financing activities

(64,788

)

 

(171,062

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,718

)

 

5,412

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(72,759

)

 

111,766

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

134,506

 

 

84,687

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1)

$

61,747

 

 

$

196,453

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

$

68,030

 

 

$

5,975

 

Interest paid

$

17,768

 

 

$

43,840

 

 

(1) Restricted cash as of June 30, 2021 represents $16.3 million held in an escrow account as required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in conjunction with the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement (BPCI) initiatives.

Owens & Minor, Inc.
Summary Segment Information (unaudited)
 (dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

Amount

 

% of
consolidated
net revenue

 

Amount

 

% of
consolidated
net revenue

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment net revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Solutions

$

1,977,579

 

 

79.44

%

 

$

1,548,639

 

 

85.67

%

Global Products

688,568

 

 

27.66

%

 

370,401

 

 

20.49

%

Total segment net revenue

2,666,147

 

 

 

 

1,919,040

 

 

 

Inter-segment revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Products

(176,687

)

 

(7.10

)%

 

(111,321

)

 

(6.16

)%

Total inter-segment revenue

(176,687

)

 

 

 

(111,321

)

 

 

Consolidated net revenue

$

2,489,460

 

 

100.00

%

 

$

1,807,719

 

 

100.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of segment

% of segment

Operating income:

 

net revenue

 

 

 

net revenue

Global Solutions

$

18,470

 

 

0.93

%

 

$

(10,141

)

 

(0.65

)%

Global Products

95,327

 

 

13.84

%

 

51,774

 

 

13.98

%

Inter-segment eliminations

1,737

 

 

 

 

(2,772

)

 

 

Intangible amortization

(10,026

)

 

 

 

(10,611

)

 

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges

(8,624

)

 

 

 

(6,054

)

 

 

Consolidated operating income

$

96,884

 

 

3.89

%

 

$

22,196

 

 

1.23

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Solutions

$

9,888

 

 

 

 

$

11,065

 

 

 

Global Products

12,712

 

 

 

 

13,826

 

 

 

Consolidated depreciation and amortization

$

22,600

 

 

 

 

$

24,891

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Solutions

$

6,024

 

 

 

 

$

2,931

 

 

 

Global Products

6,034

 

 

 

 

2,135

 

 

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

1,363

 

 

 

Consolidated capital expenditures

$

12,058

 

 

 

 

$

6,429

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.
Summary Segment Information (unaudited)
 (dollars in thousands)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

Amount

 

% of
consolidated
net revenue

 

Amount

 

% of
consolidated
net revenue

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment net revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Solutions

$

3,827,088

 

 

79.47

%

 

$

3,396,233

 

 

86.41

%

Global Products

1,347,318

 

 

27.98

%

 

761,593

 

 

19.38

%

Total segment net revenue

5,174,406

 

 

 

 

4,157,826

 

 

 

Inter-segment revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Products

(358,412

)

 

(7.45

)%

 

(227,414

)

 

(5.79

)%

Total inter-segment revenue

(358,412

)

 

 

 

(227,414

)

 

 

Consolidated net revenue

$

4,815,994

 

 

100.00

%

 

$

3,930,412

 

 

100.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of segment

 

 

 

% of segment

Operating income:

 

 

net revenue

 

 

 

net revenue

Global Solutions

$

27,362

 

 

0.71

%

 

$

(2,450

)

 

(0.07

)%

Global Products

258,915

 

 

19.22

%

 

70,345

 

 

9.24

%

Inter-segment eliminations

(8,061

)

 

 

 

(1,603

)

 

 

Intangible amortization

(20,052

)

 

 

 

(21,221

)

 

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges

(14,587

)

 

 

 

(12,118

)

 

 

Consolidated operating income

$

243,577

 

 

5.06

%

 

$

32,953

 

 

0.84

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Solutions

$

19,727

 

 

 

 

$

21,701

 

 

 

Global Products

25,774

 

 

 

 

27,103

 

 

 

Consolidated depreciation and amortization

$

45,501

 

 

 

 

$

48,804

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Solutions

$

9,024

 

 

 

 

$

3,963

 

 

 

Global Products

9,657

 

 

 

 

5,152

 

 

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

3,027

 

 

 

Consolidated capital expenditures

$

18,681

 

 

 

 

$

12,142

 

 

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share (unaudited)
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

65,896

 

 

$

161

 

 

$

135,486

 

 

$

(8,748

)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

(55,788

)

 

 

 

(58,203

)

Net income (loss)

$

65,896

 

 

$

(55,627

)

 

$

135,486

 

 

$

(66,951

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

72,818

 

 

61,128

 

 

72,474

 

 

60,819

 

Dilutive shares

2,987

 

 

 

 

2,791

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

75,805

 

 

61,128

 

 

75,265

 

 

60,819

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.90

 

 

$

 

 

$

1.87

 

 

$

(0.14

)

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(0.91

)

 

 

 

(0.96

)

Net income (loss)

$

0.90

 

 

$

(0.91

)

 

$

1.87

 

 

$

(1.10

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

0.87

 

 

$

 

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

(0.14

)

Loss from discontinued operations

 

 

(0.91

)

 

 

 

(0.96

)

Net income (loss)

$

0.87

 

 

$

(0.91

)

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

(1.10

)

Owens & Minor, Inc.
GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 The following table provides a reconciliation of reported operating income and income (loss) from continuing operations to non-GAAP measures used by management.

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Operating income, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

96,884

 

 

$

22,196

 

 

$

243,577

 

 

$

32,953

 

Intangible amortization (1)

 

10,026

 

 

10,611

 

 

20,052

 

 

21,221

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges(2)

 

8,624

 

 

6,054

 

 

14,587

 

 

12,118

 

Operating income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Operating Income)

 

$

115,534

 

 

$

38,861

 

 

$

278,216

 

 

$

66,292

 

Operating income as a percent of net revenue (GAAP)

 

3.89

%

 

1.23

%

 

5.06

%

 

0.84

%

Adjusted operating income as a percent of net revenue (non-GAAP)

 

4.64

%

 

2.15

%

 

5.78

%

 

1.69

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

65,896

 

 

$

161

 

 

$

135,486

 

 

$

(8,748

)

Intangible amortization (1)

 

10,026

 

 

10,611

 

 

20,052

 

 

21,221

 

Income tax (benefit) provision (6)

 

(2,411

)

 

430

 

 

(5,197

)

 

(2,831

)

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges(2)

 

8,624

 

 

6,054

 

 

14,587

 

 

12,118

 

Income tax (benefit) provision (6)

 

(2,073

)

 

245

 

 

(3,780

)

 

(1,616

)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (3)

 

 

 

(1,856

)

 

40,433

 

 

2,271

 

Income tax benefit (6)

 

 

 

(75

)

 

(10,477

)

 

(303

)

Other (4)

 

570

 

 

(2,909

)

 

1,140

 

 

(2,331

)

Income tax (benefit) provision (6)

 

(137

)

 

(118

)

 

(295

)

 

311

 

Tax adjustment (5)

 

(402

)

 

 

 

(402

)

 

(5,187

)

Income from continuing operations, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Net Income)

 

$

80,093

 

 

$

12,543

 

 

$

191,547

 

 

$

14,905

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted common share, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

 

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

(0.14

)

Intangible amortization (1)

 

0.10

 

 

0.18

 

 

0.20

 

 

0.31

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges(2)

 

0.09

 

 

0.10

 

 

0.14

 

 

0.17

 

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (3)

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

0.40

 

 

0.03

 

Other (4)

 

0.01

 

 

(0.05

)

 

0.01

 

 

(0.04

)

Tax adjustment (5)

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.09

)

Income from continuing operations per diluted common share, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EPS)

 

$

1.06

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

2.54

 

 

$

0.24

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.
GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 The following tables provide reconciliations of net income (loss) and total debt to non-GAAP measures used by management.

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

Trailing Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2021

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

Net income (loss), as reported (GAAP)

 

$

65,896

 

 

$

(55,627

)

 

$

135,486

 

 

$

(66,951

)

 

$

232,308

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

55,788

 

 

 

 

58,203

 

 

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

18,420

 

 

4,982

 

 

40,848

 

 

(3,541

)

 

66,223

 

Interest expense, net

 

11,540

 

 

21,605

 

 

25,212

 

 

44,948

 

 

63,663

 

Intangible amortization (1)

 

10,026

 

10,611

 

 

20,052

 

21,221

 

 

40,320

 

Other depreciation and amortization (7)

 

12,575

 

 

13,492

 

 

25,448

 

 

26,793

 

 

50,501

 

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

 

118,457

 

 

50,851

 

 

247,046

 

 

80,673

 

 

453,015

 

Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (2)

 

8,624

 

 

6,054

 

 

14,587

 

 

12,118

 

 

40,221

 

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (3)

 

 

 

(1,856

)

 

40,433

 

 

2,271

 

 

49,381

 

Other (4)

 

570

 

 

(2,909

)

 

1,140

 

 

(2,331

)

 

2,285

 

EBITDA, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EBITDA)

 

$

127,651

 

 

$

52,140

 

 

$

303,206

 

 

$

92,731

 

 

$

544,902

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

2021

Total debt, as reported (GAAP)

 

$

1,009,036

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

45,424

 

Net debt (non-GAAP)

 

$

963,612

 

Trailing twelve-months EBITDA, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EBITDA)

 

544,902

 

Leverage ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-months adjusted EBITDA

 

1.8

 

 

Owens & Minor, Inc.
GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued

The following items have been excluded in our non-GAAP financial measures:

(1) Intangible amortization includes amortization of intangible assets established during purchase accounting for business combinations. These amounts are highly dependent on the size and frequency of acquisitions and are being excluded to allow for a more consistent comparison with forecasted, current and historical results and the results of our peers.

(2) There were no acquisition-related charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $3.9 million and $8.1 million for the same periods of 2020, which consisted primarily of transition costs for the Halyard acquisition. Acquisition-related charges for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 were $3.7 million, which consisted primarily of transition costs for the Halyard acquisition. Exit and realignment charges were $8.6 million and $14.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and consisted primarily of an increase in reserves associated with certain retained assets of Fusion5, IT restructuring charges and other costs related to the reorganization of our U.S. operations. Exit and realignment charges were $2.2 million and $4.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and consisted primarily of severance from reduction in force and other costs related to the reorganization of the U.S. commercial, operations and executive teams. Exit and realignment charges were $36.5 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, which were associated with severance from reduction in workforce, restructuring charges related to our client engagement center, IT restructuring charges, loss on sale of certain Fusion5 assets, and other costs related to the reorganization of the U.S. operations and commercial teams.

(3) Loss on extinguishment of debt for the six months ended June 30, 2021 includes the write-off of deferred financing costs and third party fees associated with the debt financing in March 2021 of $15.3 million and amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of the termination of our interest rate swaps of $25.1 million. (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 primarily includes the write-off of deferred financing costs and third party fees, offset by the gain on extinguishment of debt related to the partial repurchase of our 2021 and 2024 Notes. Loss on extinguishment of debt for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 includes the write-off of deferred financing costs and third party fees of $19.3 million, amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of the termination of our interest rate swaps of $25.1 million, and a make-whole premium related to the extinguishment of our 2021 Notes of $5.0 million.

(4) Other includes interest costs and net actuarial losses related to our retirement plans for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Other includes interest costs and net actuarial losses related to our retirement plans of $0.6 million and $1.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and gain from the surrender of company-owned life insurance policies of $(3.5) million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

(5) Includes tax adjustments associated with the estimated benefits under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

(6) These charges have been tax effected in the preceding table by determining the income tax rate depending on the amount of charges incurred in different tax jurisdictions and the deductibility of those charges for income tax purposes.

(7) Other depreciation and amortization includes depreciation expense for property and equipment and amortization for capitalized computer software.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the measures exclude items and charges that (i) management does not believe reflect Owens & Minor, Inc.'s (the "Company") core business and relate more to strategic, multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, evaluate the balance sheet, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on its financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors. However, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.

20.07.21Owens & Minor will Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten