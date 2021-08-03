checkAd

Issuer Direct Launches New Online Newsroom Subscription Offering to Complement ACCESSWIRE

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 20:00  |  28   |   |   

This new addition to the ACCESSWIRE platform now offers customers to the ability to manage their brands with a customized newsroom suite, including a brand asset manager and contact managerRALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Issuer Direct …

This new addition to the ACCESSWIRE platform now offers customers to the ability to manage their brands with a customized newsroom suite, including a brand asset manager and contact manager

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications company, today announced it has upgraded its ACCESSWIRE platform with its all new subscription add-on - Newsroom Suite, a trio of brand building products that help companies present their press releases, manage their media coverage, and host their brand assets in one unified platform.

'This suite of products is going to help our customers expand their storytelling process into a brand building phase on our platform,' said Issuer Direct Founder and CEO, Brian Balbirnie. 'I am extremely impressed and thankful to our teams who contributed to this new product development at a record pace. Having this newsroom suite gives us the ability to offer the thousands of customers who have used ACCESSWIRE, a fixed annual subscription, alongside their newswire needs.'

This expanded subscription offering will be the first of many featured product upgrades to our platform this fiscal year. This release complements the company's previously released real-time collaboration engine earlier in the year. The platform also has several new upgrades and new products forthcoming this year, one specifically tied to our event and webcast business - giving customers an entirely enriched workflow to schedule an event and a press release to announce to the market right from their newsroom dashboard.

The Newsroom suite of products enables you to access a content management system designed to share new and archived news releases, manage your brand assets with Brand Asset Manager, and manage media contacts with Content Manager. This full suite will offer you the ability to:

  • SYNCHRONIZE YOUR NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR NEWSROOM
    It's as easy as it sounds! Every time you issue a press release via ACCESSWIRE, it will automatically sync and upload to your newsroom, so you never have to think about it. Your news will always be up to date and organized, making it easy for your followers to find what they are looking for.
  • CUSTOMIZE AND SHARE YOUR BRAND VOICE AND ASSETS
    Represent your brand voice by choosing your colors, uploading your logos and images, and customizing your domain name. Edit and make changes at the drop of a hat whenever you need to with our convenient, easy to follow process. Have your images at the ready for journalists, employees, and customers.
  • PRIORITIZE WHO RECEIVES YOUR NEWS
