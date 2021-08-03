Issuer Direct Launches New Online Newsroom Subscription Offering to Complement ACCESSWIRE

This new addition to the ACCESSWIRE platform now offers customers to the ability to manage their brands with a customized newsroom suite, including a brand asset manager and contact managerRALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Issuer Direct …

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR ) , an industry-leading communications company, today announced it has upgraded its ACCESSWIRE platform with its all new subscription add-on - Newsroom Suite, a trio of brand building products that help companies present their press releases, manage their media coverage, and host their brand assets in one unified platform.

'This suite of products is going to help our customers expand their storytelling process into a brand building phase on our platform,' said Issuer Direct Founder and CEO, Brian Balbirnie. 'I am extremely impressed and thankful to our teams who contributed to this new product development at a record pace. Having this newsroom suite gives us the ability to offer the thousands of customers who have used ACCESSWIRE, a fixed annual subscription, alongside their newswire needs.'

This expanded subscription offering will be the first of many featured product upgrades to our platform this fiscal year. This release complements the company's previously released real-time collaboration engine earlier in the year. The platform also has several new upgrades and new products forthcoming this year, one specifically tied to our event and webcast business - giving customers an entirely enriched workflow to schedule an event and a press release to announce to the market right from their newsroom dashboard.



The Newsroom suite of products enables you to access a content management system designed to share new and archived news releases, manage your brand assets with Brand Asset Manager, and manage media contacts with Content Manager. This full suite will offer you the ability to: