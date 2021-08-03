SharpSpring Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date for Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:05 p.m. ET

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based revenue growth platform, will issue its financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2018 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time (1:05 p.m. Pacific time) for the …

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based revenue growth platform, will issue its financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2018 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time (1:05 p.m. Pacific time) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Due to the Company's entry into the agreement and plan of merger previously announced on June 22, 2021, SharpSpring will only be issuing a press release and will not be conducting a conference call.