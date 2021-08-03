checkAd

SharpSpring Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date for Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:05 p.m. ET

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based revenue growth platform, will issue its financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2018 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time (1:05 p.m. Pacific time) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Due to the Company's entry into the agreement and plan of merger previously announced on June 22, 2021, SharpSpring will only be issuing a press release and will not be conducting a conference call.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated, global and affordable revenue growth platform delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. More than 10,000 businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring platforms to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Aaron Jackson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 352-448-0967
Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Phone: 949-574-3860
Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658130/SharpSpring-Sets-Second-Quarter-2021 ...

