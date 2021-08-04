checkAd

Five9 is now part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Contact Center as a Service

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 15:30  |  20   |   |   

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Contact Center as a Service.

Gartner defines ‘Contact Center as a Service’ as “a SaaS-based application that enables customer service organizations to manage multichannel customer interactions holistically (using self- and assisted-service) from both customer experience and an employee experience perspective. CCaaS solutions are large systems of differentiation, enabling an adaptive, flexible delivery model with both native capabilities across the four pillars of great customer service, as well as productized integrations to partner solutions, through application marketplaces. Contact Center-as-a-Service providers enable platform standardization across the customer service organization.” The Gartner “Customer First program is designed to build trust and credibility by signaling that a technology provider solicits reviews from all customers and recognizes the benefits of honest, unbiased feedback.”

To join the program, Five9 committed to review sourcing best practices as defined by Gartner Peer Insights and added a review sourcing widget to its website that enables customers to easily submit and read reviews. This ensures that every Five9 customer has an equal opportunity to share candid feedback, regardless of whether it is positive or negative, as customers can submit the review at will and they are published without involvement from Five9. Leveraging industry recognized review sources such as Gartner Peer Insights helps to inform Five9 product roadmaps and internal operations such as services, support and more, as they provide real world feedback from customers on what’s working and where improvements may be needed.

“At Five9, everything we do begins and ends with our customers,” said Genefa Murphy, CMO, Five9. “More than 2,000 companies choose Five9 as their contact center solution, and joining the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program reflects our commitment to helping them succeed. We are proud to take this step toward building more trust between technology providers and their customers, and we welcome all feedback because it fuels our passion for helping businesses reimagine their customer experience.”

As of July 2021, more than 90% of Five9’s reviews on Gartner Peer Insights are 4 or 5 stars based on a total of 208 reviews for Virtual Contact Center (VCC) and Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, and 89% of customers would recommend the company.

For more information on the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program, click here.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That's Genius Podcast.

Five9 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Five9 is now part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Contact Center as a Service Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Contact Center as a Service. Gartner defines ‘Contact Center as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.08.21Ein Crash an der Börse ist vorprogrammiert: 3 todsichere Aktien zum Kauf, wenn es passiert
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.07.21Five9 Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Five9 Reports Second Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21New Five9 Study Finds Contact Centers Face Workforce and Technology Gaps as Customer Service Becomes More Complex
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Five9 Announces Inaugural Reimagine CX Awards to Recognize Organizations Driving Compelling Transformation in the Contact Center and Customer Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21FIVE9 INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Five9, Inc. - FIVN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Aktien New York Schluss: Delta-Variante verhagelt Wochenauftakt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21Aktien New York: Delta-Variante des Coronavirus verhagelt Wochenauftakt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21Aktien New York: Delta-Variante des Coronavirus verhagelt Wochenauftakt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Inflations- und Corona-Sorgen belasten weiterhin
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte