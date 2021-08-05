Magellan Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Six Months Ended

June 30 June 30

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Continuing Operations 2021 2020 Chg 2021 2020 Chg

Net revenue $ 1,220.8 $ 1,100.1 11.0 % $ 2,382.4 $ 2,222.5 7.2 %

Net income (loss) $ (6.5 ) $ 47.1 -113.7 % $ 22.0 $ 46.0 -52.1 %

Segment profit [1] $ 32.3 $ 57.0 -43.3 % $ 107.4 $ 98.6 8.9 %

Adjusted net income [1] $ 3.0 $ 21.3 -85.8 % $ 38.5 $ 27.3 41.1 %

Earnings (loss) per share $ (0.25 ) $ 1.86 -113.4 % $ 0.83 $ 1.84 -54.9 %

Adjusted earnings per share [1] $ 0.11 $ 0.84 -86.9 % $ 1.45 $ 1.09 33.0 %

[1] Refer to the Basis of Presentation for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights and Other Recent Developments:

Net revenue increased 11.0% percent over the second quarter of 2020 to $1.22 billion.

Net income from continuing operations decreased by $53.6 million from the second quarter of 2020 to a net loss of $6.5 million.

Segment profit decreased 43.3% percent from the second quarter of 2020 to $32.3 million.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share were $3.0 million and $0.11 for the quarter as compared to the prior year quarter adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share of $21.3 million and $0.84, respectively.

The Company continues to expect the merger with Centene Corporation (“Centene”) to close during the second half of 2021.

“I am pleased with our organization’s focus during the second quarter of 2021 as we continue to execute against Magellan’s Focus Forward priorities: honoring our commitments, delivering on operational transformation initiatives, strengthening our capabilities through innovation and building a robust growth engine across our businesses,” said Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer, Magellan Health.

“During the second quarter of 2021, we remained focused on building a more collaborative and integrated ecosystem of care that leverages our years of experience and customer relationships to provide members with a unique combination of digital tools complemented by high-touch clinical solutions. We recognize in these unprecedented times the growing need for solutions that can bridge behavioral and physical health to close care gaps and produce better outcomes for the members of our health plan, employer and public sector customers.”

“We remain enthusiastic about the Centene transaction and are encouraged by the progress made in our integration planning efforts, which should allow us to chart a successful path for Magellan within Centene’s Health Care Enterprises division following the transaction’s close,” said Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer, Magellan Health.

Net Revenue

Net revenue from continuing operations was $1.22 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.0% compared to second quarter of 2020 primarily due to growth in the Healthcare segment, partially offset by a modest decline in the Pharmacy Management segment as a result of the January 1, 2021 exit of Medicare Part D as a plan sponsor.

Segment Profit

Segment profit from continuing operations was $32.3 million for second quarter of 2021, compared to $57.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Healthcare segment profit was $29.6 million, representing a decrease of $31.2 million from 2020. This year-over-year decrease was most attributable to utilization patterns returning to pre-pandemic levels and an increase in corporate investments.

Pharmacy Management segment profit was $13.2 million, and largely in line with 2020 results. Growth in specialty and government coupled with the exit from Medicare Part D, were offset by an increase in corporate investments.

Corporate segment costs inclusive of eliminations, but excluding stock compensation expense, totaled $10.5 million, as compared to $17.1 million in 2020. This decrease was primarily driven by the reduction of stranded corporate overhead expenses associated with discontinued operations in the prior year quarter.

Other Items

The Company recorded a charge of $5.1 million during the second quarter of 2021 primarily related to the impairment of an investment in a healthcare company that is carried at cost. In the second quarter of 2020 the company recognized a charge of $8.3 million primarily associated with non-cash lease termination and abandonment costs for planned reductions to the Company’s real estate footprint and severance related to the transformation operational initiatives.

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.8 million, as compared to income from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $36.4 million during the second quarter of 2020. This decrease is due to the sale of Magellan Complete Care business (“MCC Business”) to Molina Healthcare, Inc. (“Molina”) effective December 31, 2020. The activity recorded in the second quarter of 2021 reflects changes to accounting estimates associated with this divestiture which were partially offset by post-closing transaction related costs .

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow used in operating activities from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $142.7 million, as compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This year over year change is largely due to unfavorable changes in working capital and increased tax payments.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s unrestricted cash and investments totaled $915.8 million, as compared to $1,148.8 million at December 31, 2020. This decrease is largely due to voluntary term loan repayments of $100 million in March, tax payments of approximately $75 million which mainly relate to the gain from the sale of the MCC business and unfavorable changes in working capital. Approximately $26.0 million of the unrestricted cash and investments at June 30, 2021 is related to excess capital and undistributed earnings held at regulated entities of continuing operations.

Earnings Conference Call

Due to the pending transaction with Centene, the Company is not hosting a conference call in conjunction with its second quarter 2021 earnings release and does not expect to do so in future quarters. Please direct any questions regarding this earnings release to Magellan’s Investor Relations or Media contacts.

Basis of Presentation

In addition to results determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Magellan provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful in assessing the Company’s performance. Following is a description of these important non-GAAP measures.

Segment profit is equal to net revenue less the sum of cost of care, cost of goods sold, direct service costs and other operating expenses, and includes income from unconsolidated subsidiaries and the settlement of a legal matter, but excludes segment profit or loss from non-controlling interests held by other parties, stock compensation expense, special charges or benefits, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share reflect certain adjustments made for acquisitions to exclude non‑cash stock compensation expense resulting from restricted stock purchases by sellers, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of identified acquisition intangibles, as well as impairment of identified acquisition intangibles, special charges, and any impact related to the sale of MCC.

Included in the tables issued with this press release are the reconciliations from GAAP measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures.

MCC Business Reflected as Discontinued Operations

Due to the sale of the MCC Business to Molina, the consolidated financial statements for all periods presented reflect the MCC Business as discontinued operations.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release include statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Important proposed merger-related and other risk factors that may cause such differences include: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed merger with Centene; (ii) the transaction closing conditions may not be satisfied in a timely manner or at all, including due to the failure to obtain regulatory approvals; (iii) the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger may disrupt the Company’s business operations (including the threatened or actual loss of employees, customers or suppliers); and (iv) the Company could experience financial or other setbacks if the transaction encounters unanticipated problems. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include the effectiveness of business continuity plans during, and the risks associated with, the COVID-19 pandemic; termination or non-renewal of customer contracts; changes in rates paid to and/or by the Company by customers and/or providers; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with providers; higher utilization of healthcare services by the Company’s members; risks and uncertainties associated with the pharmacy benefits management industry; costs to maintain or upgrade our information technology and other business systems and the effectiveness and security of such systems; cyberattacks, other privacy/data security incidents, and/or our failure to comply with related regulations; delays, higher costs or inability to obtain and/or implement new business or other Company initiatives; the impact of changes in the contracting model for Medicaid contracts; impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; the impact of new or amended laws or regulations; costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; competition; operational issues; healthcare reform; and general business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section included within the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, 2020 June 30, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,144,450 $ 678,507 Accounts receivable, net 743,502 826,997 Short-term investments 140,847 325,581 Pharmaceutical inventory 43,334 38,789 Other current assets 84,264 145,156 Total Current Assets 2,156,397 2,015,030 Property and equipment, net 136,739 141,628 Long-term investments 2,612 2,985 Deferred income taxes 1,842 - Other long-term assets 108,797 120,046 Goodwill 873,779 873,830 Other intangible assets, net 79,689 64,410 Total Assets $ 3,359,855 $ 3,217,929 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 137,380 $ 132,298 Accrued liabilities 354,906 208,322 Medical claims payable 111,851 147,555 Other medical liabilities 126,921 138,279 Current debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations 6,521 3,176 Total Current Liabilities 737,579 629,630 Long-term debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations 631,855 521,518 Deferred income taxes 7,102 17,634 Tax contingencies 11,002 12,734 Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities 69,283 78,918 Total Liabilities 1,456,821 1,260,434 Redeemable non-controlling interest 33,062 33,674 Stockholders’ Equity: Ordinary common stock 555 559 Additional paid-in capital 1,477,219 1,503,718 Retained earnings 1,857,130 1,884,291 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (205 ) (20 ) Ordinary common stock in treasury, at cost (1,464,727 ) (1,464,727 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,869,972 1,923,821 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,359,855 $ 3,217,929

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net revenue: Managed care and other $ 548,711 $ 676,041 $ 1,101,879 $ 1,302,117 PBM 551,364 544,727 1,120,575 1,080,300 Total net revenue 1,100,075 1,220,768 2,222,454 2,382,417 Costs, expenses and other income: Cost of care 321,831 430,735 670,939 809,926 Cost of goods sold 528,067 520,514 1,061,308 1,012,884 Direct service costs and other operating expenses (1) 199,756 243,573 403,997 474,594 Legal matter settlement - - - (9,000 ) Depreciation and amortization 23,888 22,525 47,246 43,942 Interest expense 7,995 6,234 16,953 12,660 Interest and other income (551 ) (208 ) (1,770 ) (549 ) Special charges and other 8,309 5,054 8,309 6,205 Total costs, expenses and other income 1,089,295 1,228,427 2,206,982 2,350,662 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 10,780 (7,659 ) 15,472 31,755 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (36,328 ) (1,196 ) (30,566 ) 9,709 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 47,108 (6,463 ) 46,038 22,046 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 36,397 5,797 55,717 5,115 Net income (loss) $ 83,505 $ (666 ) $ 101,755 $ 27,161 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic 25,054 26,162 24,891 26,056 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted 25,278 26,162 25,074 26,576 Net income (loss) per common share — basic Continuing operations $ 1.88 $ (0.25 ) $ 1.85 $ 0.85 Discontinued operations 1.45 0.22 2.24 0.20 Consolidated operations $ 3.33 $ (0.03 ) $ 4.09 $ 1.05 Net income (loss) per common share — diluted Continuing operations $ 1.86 $ (0.25 ) $ 1.84 $ 0.83 Discontinued operations 1.44 0.22 2.22 0.19 Consolidated operations $ 3.30 $ (0.03 ) $ 4.06 $ 1.02 Net income (loss) $ 83,505 $ (666 ) $ 101,755 $ 27,161 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities (2) 659 175 458 185 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 84,164 $ (491 ) $ 102,213 $ 27,346

(1) Includes stock compensation expense of $6,592 and $6,353 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively, and $12,389 and $13,410 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively. (2) Net of income tax provision of $219 and $65 for the three months ended June 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively, and $152 and $69 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 101,755 $ 27,161 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 57,951 43,942 Special charges and other 8,309 6,205 Gain on sale of MCC - (8,000 ) Non-cash interest expense 941 710 Non-cash stock compensation expense 13,015 13,410 Non-cash income tax (benefit) provision (29,443 ) 12,699 Non-cash accretion on investments 907 1,603 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (24,535 ) (75,506 ) Pharmaceutical inventory 8,268 4,545 Other assets (38,322 ) (78,329 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 62,970 (151,549 ) Medical claims payable and other medical liabilities 10,510 47,062 Tax contingencies 1,343 1,339 Deferred credits and other long-term liabilities (2,537 ) 9,635 Other (289 ) 2,388 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 170,843 (142,685 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 178,326 - Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (7,483 ) (142,685 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (38,305 ) (35,105 ) Acquisitions and investments in businesses, net of cash acquired (369 ) (2,372 ) Purchases of investments (417,688 ) (680,347 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of investments 288,137 493,711 Net cash used in investing activities (168,225 ) (224,113 ) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations (156,800 ) - Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (11,425 ) (224,113 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on revolving line of credit 80,000 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 29,825 14,271 Payments on debt, finance lease and deferred financing obligations (40,264 ) (112,238 ) Other (1,136 ) (1,178 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 68,425 (99,145 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations 4,850 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 63,575 (99,145 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations 44,667 (465,943 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 115,752 1,144,450 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 160,419 $ 678,507

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONTINUING OPERATIONS RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Healthcare Managed care and other revenue $ 481,021 $ 585,139 $ 969,927 $ 1,118,149 Cost of care (321,831 ) (430,735 ) (670,939 ) (809,926 ) Direct service costs and other (100,450 ) (126,741 ) (206,386 ) (241,734 ) Stock compensation expense (1) 2,102 1,935 3,863 4,454 Healthcare segment profit 60,842 29,598 96,465 70,943 Pharmacy Management Managed care and other revenue 67,867 91,046 132,302 184,273 PBM revenue 556,195 548,335 1,129,973 1,087,307 Cost of goods sold (532,685 ) (523,933 ) (1,070,259 ) (1,019,526 ) Direct service costs and other (80,082 ) (104,556 ) (161,948 ) (209,152 ) Legal matter settlement - - - 9,000 Stock compensation expense (1) 1,939 2,346 4,046 5,042 Pharmacy Management segment profit 13,234 13,238 34,114 56,944 Corporate and Elimination (2) Managed care and other revenue (177 ) (144 ) (350 ) (305 ) PBM revenue (4,831 ) (3,608 ) (9,398 ) (7,007 ) Cost of goods sold 4,618 3,419 8,951 6,642 Direct service costs and other (19,224 ) (12,276 ) (35,663 ) (23,708 ) Stock compensation expense (1) 2,551 2,072 4,480 3,914 Corporate and Elimination (17,063 ) (10,537 ) (31,980 ) (20,464 ) Consolidated Managed care and other revenue 548,711 676,041 1,101,879 1,302,117 PBM revenue 551,364 544,727 1,120,575 1,080,300 Cost of care (321,831 ) (430,735 ) (670,939 ) (809,926 ) Cost of goods sold (528,067 ) (520,514 ) (1,061,308 ) (1,012,884 ) Direct service costs and other (199,756 ) (243,573 ) (403,997 ) (474,594 ) Legal matter settlement - - - 9,000 Stock compensation expense (1) 6,592 6,353 12,389 13,410 Segment profit from continuing operations $ 57,013 $ 32,299 $ 98,599 $ 107,423 Reconciliation of income from continuing operations before income taxes (GAAP) to segment profit (non-GAAP): Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 10,780 $ (7,659 ) $ 15,472 $ 31,755 Stock compensation expense 6,592 6,353 12,389 13,410 Depreciation and amortization 23,888 22,525 47,246 43,942 Interest expense 7,995 6,234 16,953 12,660 Interest and other income (551 ) (208 ) (1,770 ) (549 ) Special charges and other 8,309 5,054 8,309 6,205 Segment profit from continuing operations $ 57,013 $ 32,299 $ 98,599 $ 107,423

(1) Stock compensation expense, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration recorded in relation to acquisitions and impairment of intangible assets are included in direct service costs and other operating expenses; however, these amounts are excluded from the computation of segment profit. (2) Pharmacy Management provides pharmacy benefits management for certain Healthcare customers, and the Company’s employees covered under its medical plan. As such, revenue, cost of goods sold and direct service costs and other related to these arrangements are eliminated.

MAGELLAN HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 47,108 $ (6,463 ) $ 46,038 $ 22,046 Adjustments Stock compensation expense - 249 - 495 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9,573 7,587 19,259 15,646 Special charges and other 8,309 5,054 8,309 6,205 Tax impact (4,808 ) (3,396 ) (7,413 ) (5,888 ) Nonrecurring tax benefit - divestiture (38,907 ) - (38,907 ) - Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 21,275 $ 3,031 $ 27,286 $ 38,504 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Magellan —Diluted $ 1.86 $ (0.25 ) $ 1.84 $ 0.83 Adjustments Stock compensation expense - 0.01 - 0.02 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.38 0.29 0.77 0.59 Special charges and other 0.33 0.19 0.33 0.23 Tax impact (0.19 ) (0.13 ) (0.30 ) (0.22 ) Nonrecurring tax benefit - divestiture (1.54 ) - (1.55 ) - Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.11 $ 1.09 $ 1.45

