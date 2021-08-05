checkAd

Westlake Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 14:50  |  14   |   |   

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) (“Westlake”) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) under its existing shelf registration statement.

The timing of pricing and terms of the Notes are subject to market conditions and other factors. Westlake intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed public offering of the Notes to fund a portion of the purchase price of its pending acquisitions (the “Acquisitions”) of 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of (i) certain subsidiaries of Boral Industries Inc. engaged in Boral Limited’s North American building products businesses in roofing, siding, trim and shutters, decorative stone and windows for a purchase price of $2.15 billion in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments, (ii) Lasco Fittings, Inc. for a purchase price of $252.5 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments, and (iii) DX Acquisition Corp. for a purchase price of $170.0 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments, and to pay related fees and expenses. This offering is not contingent upon the consummation of any of the Acquisitions.

The Notes are being offered and will be sold only pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including the Notes), nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The offering of the Notes is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering of the Notes may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by making a request to: Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at 1-800-503-4611; BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from building products and infrastructure materials, to packaging and healthcare products, to automotive and consumer goods.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the proposed public offering of the Notes and the use of proceeds therefrom and other matters relating to the proposed public offering, are forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations. Although Westlake believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include results of operations, market conditions, capital needs and uses and other risks and uncertainties that are beyond Westlake’s control, including those described in the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering of the Notes, Westlake’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, Westlake’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 and its other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements, like all statements in this press release, speak only as of the date of this press release (unless another date is indicated). Westlake does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Westlake Chemical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westlake Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) (“Westlake”) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) under its existing shelf registration …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Westlake Chemical Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Westlake to Acquire Dimex
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Westlake Chemical Announces Second Quarter Earnings for 2021 Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten