Popular, Inc. Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it has declared the following monthly cash dividend on its outstanding shares of Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock:

a monthly cash dividend of $0.132813 per share of 6.375% Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A, payable on August 31, 2021 to holders of record as of August 15, 2021.

The Corporation also announced the following monthly distributions on its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities: