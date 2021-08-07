On August 4, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $481,000 fine and cease-and-desist order levied against the Company for failing to disclose benefits received by the Company’s CEO from 2016 to 2020 consisting of regular use of a company-owned aircraft to take personal domestic and foreign trips.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into National Beverage Corp. (NasdaqGS: FIZZ).

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether National Beverage’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to National Beverage’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

