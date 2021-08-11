checkAd

DGAP-News STEMMER IMAGING benefits from increasing market dynamics and publishes record order intake and significant revenue growth

DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
STEMMER IMAGING benefits from increasing market dynamics and publishes record order intake and significant revenue growth

11.08.2021 / 07:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Puchheim, August 11, 2021


STEMMER IMAGING benefits from increasing market dynamics and publishes record order intake and significant revenue growth

- Record order intake of EUR 82.8 million, up 55.6% year-on-year (previous year: EUR 53.2 million)

- Significant increase in revenue of 23.9% to EUR 64.7 million (previous year: EUR 52.2 million)

- Strong operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 7.9 million (previous year: EUR 2.3 million) with EBITDA margin of 12.2%.

- Full-year guidance significantly increased on July 21, 2021 - positive trend expected to continue for the second half of the year

Puchheim, August 11, 2021 - STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) publishes its figures for the first half of 2021 today.

Key figures
(in EUR million)* 		01.01.-30.06.2021
(H1 2021) 		01.01.-30.06.2020
(H1 2020) 		01.01.-30.06.2019
(H1 2019)
Order intake 82.8 53.2 55.0
Revenue 64.7 52.2 58.2
EBITDA** 7.9 2.3 6.0
EBIT** 5.9 -4.3 5.2
EBT** 5.9 -4.9 5.2
 
Key figures
