DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report STEMMER IMAGING benefits from increasing market dynamics and publishes record order intake and significant revenue growth 11.08.2021 / 07:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Record order intake of EUR 82.8 million, up 55.6% year-on-year (previous year: EUR 53.2 million)

- Significant increase in revenue of 23.9% to EUR 64.7 million (previous year: EUR 52.2 million)

- Strong operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 7.9 million (previous year: EUR 2.3 million) with EBITDA margin of 12.2%.

- Full-year guidance significantly increased on July 21, 2021 - positive trend expected to continue for the second half of the year

Puchheim, August 11, 2021 - STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) publishes its figures for the first half of 2021 today.