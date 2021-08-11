DGAP-News STEMMER IMAGING benefits from increasing market dynamics and publishes record order intake and significant revenue growth
DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
Puchheim, August 11, 2021
- Record order intake of EUR 82.8 million, up 55.6% year-on-year (previous year: EUR 53.2 million)
- Significant increase in revenue of 23.9% to EUR 64.7 million (previous year: EUR 52.2 million)
- Strong operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 7.9 million (previous year: EUR 2.3 million) with EBITDA margin of 12.2%.
- Full-year guidance significantly increased on July 21, 2021 - positive trend expected to continue for the second half of the year
Puchheim, August 11, 2021 - STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) publishes its figures for the first half of 2021 today.
Key figures
(in EUR million)*
01.01.-30.06.2021
(H1 2021)
01.01.-30.06.2020
(H1 2020)
01.01.-30.06.2019
(H1 2019)
|Order intake
|82.8
|53.2
|55.0
|Revenue
|64.7
|52.2
|58.2
|EBITDA**
|7.9
|2.3
|6.0
|EBIT**
|5.9
|-4.3
|5.2
|EBT**
|5.9
|-4.9
|5.2
Key figures
