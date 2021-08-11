checkAd

Immersion Expands License Agreement with Stanley for Automotive Products

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer of haptic technologies, today announced that it has expanded its license with Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., (Stanley) for the use of haptics in the automotive market. Stanley is a leading global supplier of lighting products and electronic components, including automotive electronics products and control panels for printers.

"Many new car models are adopting haptics across various interfaces throughout the cabin. This new wave of adoption is enabled by technology advancements that deliver high-fidelity and high-definition experiences," said Nobumitsu Shimada, Sr. Director, APAC, Immersion. "We are pleased that Stanley has expanded licensing of our patented technology.”

Immersion’s high-quality touch feedback technology enhances in-vehicle interfaces and applications. Increasingly, haptics is being designed into automotive applications as more and more vehicles incorporate high-quality tactile effects for operations such as entertainment, navigation and climate control.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding trends in automotive applications of haptic technology. Immersion's actual results might differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Immersion's business.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion's most current Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Immersion's beliefs and predictions as of the date of this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any other developments occurring after the date of this release.

Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(IMMR – C)

