Immersion Expands License Agreement with Stanley for Automotive Products

"Many new car models are adopting haptics across various interfaces throughout the cabin. This new wave of adoption is enabled by technology advancements that deliver high-fidelity and high-definition experiences," said Nobumitsu Shimada, Sr. Director, APAC, Immersion. "We are pleased that Stanley has expanded licensing of our patented technology.”

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer of haptic technologies, today announced that it has expanded its license with Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., (Stanley) for the use of haptics in the automotive market. Stanley is a leading global supplier of lighting products and electronic components, including automotive electronics products and control panels for printers.

Immersion’s high-quality touch feedback technology enhances in-vehicle interfaces and applications. Increasingly, haptics is being designed into automotive applications as more and more vehicles incorporate high-quality tactile effects for operations such as entertainment, navigation and climate control.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

