checkAd

Marchex Recognized as Industry Leader in Applied Conversation Intelligence by Independent Research Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, announced that Opus Research has identified Marchex as the industry leader in product completeness and flexibility for applied conversation intelligence in its newly released 2021 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview research report. The Opus Research report evaluates the products, services, positioning and potential of 11 companies that show leadership in helping enterprises make the most of Conversational Intelligence, meaning derived from the chats, phone calls and voice discussion with both live and virtual agents.

According to the report, “Conversational Intelligence has taken on first-order importance among customer experience, contact center, and Digital Transformation professionals as a fundamental business asset. Successfully leveraging NLP and AI-infused analytics to capture and analyze customer conversations is improving sales and marketing campaigns, customer experiences, and employee productivity.”

Key Marchex differentiators highlighted in the independent report include:

  • Advanced AI models built on a large-scale conversational data set of 1+ billion minutes of consumer-to-business conversations processed annually. Marchex AI goes well beyond the keyword spotting approach prevalent in the industry.
  • Multichannel conversation intelligence expansion - SMS text, messaging, and outbound calls, extending Marchex’s ability to use artificial intelligence to surface deep consumer intent signals across text, messaging, and voice communication channels.
  • Cross-platform conversation intelligence expansion - Enables sales and marketing teams to apply conversation intelligence services to conversations that originate in a growing set of other (non-Marchex) communication platforms that include CPaaS, UCaaS, CCaaS and other solution provider offerings.

This is the second leadership appearance for Marchex in the Opus Research Conversational Intelligence Intelliview. In 2020, Marchex was named the leading Conversational Intelligence solution provider.

“Marchex’s unique position in the conversational ecosystem is again being recognized as our innovative, AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions enable businesses to improve buying experiences and win more sales,” said Russell Horowitz, Marchex Executive Chairman. “Our commitment to customer-driven product development married with a data set of more than one billion minutes of consumer-to-business voice conversations and tens of millions of text messages has made us the trusted conversation intelligence partner to a growing community of market-leading companies.”

The Opus report continues, “All businesses face organizational and technical challenges as they try to align sales & marketing, increase revenue, and provide better visibility into customer behaviors and insights. Successful Conversational Intelligence initiatives promote collaboration, accelerate sales, enhance employee productivity and job satisfaction, enable agent training, improve chatbots and intelligent assistants, and provide a defined competitive advantage. Conversational Intelligence has important roles to play in qualifying leads and increasing the productivity of salespeople. Pre-sales and sales assistants provide important functions for live reps, such as scheduling sales calls, composing and delivering follow-up emails and other activities to transform leads into qualified customers.”

The complete Opus Research Intelliview Report is available for download at https://learn.marchex.com/2021-opus-research-conversational-intelligen ....

About Marchex

Marchex’s award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.

Marchex (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marchex Recognized as Industry Leader in Applied Conversation Intelligence by Independent Research Firm Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, announced that Opus Research has identified Marchex as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I Added to LPL Financial Platforms
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Marchex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Marchex Launches Integration with VinSolutions Connect CRM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Marchex to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten