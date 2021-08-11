checkAd

IDT Carrier Services Expands Messaging Business through Telefónica Deal

NEWARK, NJ, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation’s (NYSE: IDT) Carrier Services division today announced a SMS carrier agreement with Telefónica Global Solutions, the unit that manages the international Wholesale, Global Roaming and Multinational businesses of the Telefónica Group, including Telefónica’s US business.

The agreement enables IDT to transmit SMS messages sent by its BOSS Revolution businesses in the U.S. and by its wholesale and enterprise partners globally directly to Telefónica mobile subscribers worldwide.

The new agreement builds on the longstanding partnership between the two companies to pursue evolving opportunities in the global wholesale carrier market. Telefónica Global Solutions and IDT currently exchange over one billion minutes of international voice traffic annually.

“This agreement with Telefónica Global Solutions represents an important milestone as we continue to expand our SMS messaging capabilities,” said Nick Ford, President of IDT’s Carrier Services division. “The agreement will enable both our consumer and enterprise customers to enjoy direct, high-quality application-to-person SMS delivery when messaging Telefónica mobile customers worldwide.”

“Our SMS messaging business is just one of several promising initiatives to help us expand and diversify our Carrier Services business by leveraging our global platforms and relationships with the world’s leading telecommunications providers,” Ford added.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services. We make it easier for families to connect, support and share across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Revolution branded money transfer, mobile top-up and international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone’s unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration solutions across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the world's leading telecommunications service providers. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity services, as well as a wide range of digital services for individuals and businesses. It is present in Europe and Latin America, through its brands Movistar, VIVO and O2, among others, where it has more than 347 million customers. Telefónica is a fully private company whose shares are listed on the Continuous Market of the Spanish stock exchanges and on the New York and Lima stock exchanges.

About Telefónica Global Solutions

Telefónica Global Solutions manages the international Wholesale, Global Roaming, Multinationals and USA businesses within the Telefónica Group. It delivers world-class global services and platforms to multinational companies, wholesale, fixed and mobile carriers, OTTs, service providers and aggregators. Offering a global footprint. TGS provides its customers with high quality connectivity, digital platforms and a wide range of innovative solutions with an integrated service portfolio which includes Voice & UCC, Networking, Mobile, Satellite, Cloud, Security and IoT & Big Data.

Contact:
Bill Ulrey
IDT Investor Relations
Phone: (973) 438-3838
E-mail: invest@idt.net

 # # #





