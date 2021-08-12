checkAd

Torry Harris Integration Solutions wins the 'Best DevOps Services Company' award

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 11:00  |  15   |   |   

BRISTOL, England and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) wins the 'Best DevOps Services Company' of the year 2021, for successfully applying DevOps methodologies. Torry Harris was chosen as the winner for DevOps strategy, planning, maintenance, and implementation across application integration and API-driven transformation initiatives for its customers.

Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards showcase outstanding achievements from organizations, personalities and solutions that have successfully applied DevOps methodologies. There are many ways to move towards a DevOps culture, and these awards are designed to recognize and celebrate the best of every organization, team, individual, product and tool.

Shuba Sridhar, VP - Strategic Initiatives at Torry Harris, says, "We're glad to be recognized for our DevOps services excellence. We work hard to bring value to our customers across the DevOps lifecycle, from planning and implementation to testing and application monitoring. We bring tools to the mix, to improve productivity and reduce errors."

"The DevOps application development and services arm of THIS is strengthened by in-house tools such as Deplomatic, Automaton and AutoStub. These are provided to customers as solution accelerators to help accelerate their DevOps journey," she adds.

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, IoT and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com.

Media contact:
 Diganta Kumar Barooah
marketing@thbs.com
+91-80-41827200




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Torry Harris Integration Solutions wins the 'Best DevOps Services Company' award BRISTOL, England and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) wins the 'Best DevOps Services Company' of the year 2021, for successfully applying DevOps methodologies. Torry Harris was chosen as the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Dominica Grinding to Take Cocoa Industry to Internationally Competitive Level
Compact Laminate Market Worth US$ 4,286.13 Million by 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by ...
Infant Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 106.84 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Radiotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 7.65 Billion in 2027 | Increasing Global Incidence of Cancer, ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Over 50 KT Marine Composites to be Consumed by 3D Boat Manufacturers by 2031
Credence Security to Showcase Leading Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics Offerings at ...
Titel
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...