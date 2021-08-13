checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Transition hurts current margins

ATOSS Software is in the middle of a transition from traditional licensing to a SaaSmodel. While hurting earnings and margins in early stages of the transition.

What’s it all about?

ATOSS Software is in the middle of a transition from traditional licensing to a SaaSmodel. While hurting earnings and margins in early stages of the transition. With customers moving from software licenses to subscriptions, profits and cash flows can get lumpy as seen in Atoss’ Q2. The company took a hit of 530 bps on EBIT-margin. On the flip side, the company benefits in the long-term by increasing visibility and scalability. This perspective should be already factored in the share price, what makes the stock too expensive, in our opinion. In this context, our DCF-model does not support the high share price. We maintain our PT at EUR 150.00 and maintain our SELL.

 

For current investment ideas, check out our latest Weekly Feature. This week we are looking at Multitude SE: FinTechs are currently getting a lot of attention and fundings at dizzying multiples. This one has so far been overlooked by the market.

 

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de

