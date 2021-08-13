checkAd

Westlake Chemical Corporation Announces 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2975 per share for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 10.2% from the $0.2700 per share in the first quarter of 2021. This dividend will be payable on September 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 24, 2021.

This is the 68th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from building products and infrastructure materials, to packaging and healthcare products, to automotive and consumer goods. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.

