checkAd

PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 after the market closes. PVH will sponsor a conference call on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, hosted by Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Shaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating & Financial Officer, to discuss the results.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. A link will be available on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, under the Investors section. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on our website for 12 months. In addition, an audio replay can be listened to for 48 hours, commencing approximately two hours after the call. To listen to the call replay, dial 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) and enter the pass code number 5686480.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That’s the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

The webcast and conference call will consist of copyrighted material and may not be recorded, reproduced, retransmitted, rebroadcast, downloaded or otherwise used without PVH’s express written permission.

 

The information made available on the webcast and conference call will contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect PVH’s view of future events and financial performance as of August 31, 2021. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. Therefore, the Company’s future results of operations could differ materially from historical results or current expectations, as more fully discussed in its SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any estimate regarding revenues or earnings.

 

The information made available also will include certain non-GAAP financial measures, as defined under SEC rules. A reconciliation of these measures will be included in the Company’s earnings release, which will be posted on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, and included in the Company’s current report on Form 8-K to be furnished to the SEC in advance of the webcast and conference call.

 

PVH Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 after the market closes. PVH will sponsor a conference call on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Airspan Networks Inc. and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination; Commences ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21PVH Corp. Completes Sale of Heritage Brands to Authentic Brands Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten