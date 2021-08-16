checkAd

WWE & Goldin Partner to Auction One-of-One Vince McMahon “Billionaire Bucks” T-Shirt & Signed Billion Dollar Bill

Goldin, the leading marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia, and WWE (NYSE: WWE) have partnered to offer a billion dollar bill featuring and signed by Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO, and a 1-of-1 “Billionaire Bucks” t-shirt through Goldin’s Card & Memorabilia Auction that opens today.

Fans can also bid for a chance to win a tour through WWE’s Warehouse with Triple H as their guide to see one-of-a-kind pieces, including iconic match-worn gear, championship title belts and rings from legendary events. A lucky fan will also be able to win two tickets and a behind-the-scenes experience at WrestleMania featuring a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker.

The autographed billion-dollar bill and “Billionaire Bucks” t-shirt were created specifically for this auction. An additional unsigned bill and “Billionaire Bucks” t-shirt will be available for auction in-venue at SummerSlam in Las Vegas this Saturday, August 21.

“We are honored to be working with WWE for our first-ever auction featuring fan experiences,” said Ross Hoffman, CEO of Goldin. “WWE has built a brand that is constantly innovating and providing the best to their fans, and we could not be more proud to help provide a new way to engage with their passionate fans. And what better way to do so than to offer experiences with storied WWE Legends Triple H and The Undertaker!”

“Goldin is a clear industry leader, and we believe this is an incredible opportunity to give fans a chance to own a unique piece of SummerSlam history,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development.

In addition to the one-of-a-kind experiences, the auction will also feature 7 WWE SummerSlam memorabilia items, such as:

  • The Barb Wire Baseball Bat Ric Flair used in his victory against Mick Foley in the “I Quit” match at SummerSlam 2006 (LOT 23)
  • The shears Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Hulk Hogan used in their 1989 match victory against "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Zeus (LOT 24)
  • The Night Stick Big Boss Man used in his match against Koko B. Ware at SummerSlam 1988 (LOT 25)
  • The Money in the Bank Briefcase Randy Orton cashed in on Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion at SummerSlam 2013 (LOT 26)
  • The Arena Banner used at SummerSlam from 1992-1997 (LOT 27)
  • The Ring Skirt used at SummerSlam from 1989-1997 (LOT 28)
  • The Ring Skirt used at SummerSlam in 1998 (LOT 29)

This auction arrives just in time for SummerSlam, WWE’s biggest event of 2021. SummerSlam will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this Saturday, August 21, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an NFL stadium. The event will stream live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

