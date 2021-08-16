checkAd

ClearOne Aura Xceed BMA Wins Prestigious TWICE VIP High-Res Audio Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 15:10  |  27   |   |   

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced that its groundbreaking residential Beamforming Microphone Ceiling Array, Aura Xceed BMA, was awarded a 2021 TWICE VIP Award in the “High-Res Audio Components” category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005135/en/

The eighth edition of the awards celebrated the best features, design, and value that new products are bringing to consumers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The eighth edition of the awards celebrated the best features, design, and value that new products are bringing to consumers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The TWICE VIP Awards, presented by TWICE, a leading trade magazine for the consumer electronics and appliance industries, is the only awards program voted on exclusively by consumer tech retailers and distributors. The eighth edition of the TWICE VIP Awards for consumer electronics honors the best features, design, and value that new products are bringing to consumers.

“We are very grateful to receive this award from TWICE,” said ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “That said, we are particularly honored by the overwhelming support we received from the TWICE audience of retailers and distributors throughout the voting process.”

“Home offices have become the standard workplace for tens of millions of professionals who now need a work environment that is just as productive as their corporate office,” added Hakimoglu. “Now, with products like the Aura Xceed BMA, professionals working from home can expect the same performance quality and reliability typically found in a traditional office.”

The Aura Xceed BMA features a powerful USB-enabled Beamforming Ceiling Microphone Array that easily surface mounts to a home office ceiling for superb conferencing audio. The Xceed BMA includes unique features such as powerful audio beamforming, built-in power amps to connect directly to loudspeakers, acoustic echo and noise cancellation, and full-duplex audio, so all call participants can speak and be heard clearly and simultaneously.

Any laptop or room PC can be connected to the Xceed BMA through USB. It features a sleek design with a nearly invisible ceiling install allowing users to speak from anywhere in the home office – no longer are users restricted to a desk. The Xceed BMA also features optional Bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices to use the system wirelessly.

The Xceed BMA enhances any video cloud-collaboration application including ClearOne’s award-winning cloud-based video collaboration application - COLLABORATE Space. It equally enhances other popular applications such as Microsoft Teams, WebEx, Zoom, Google Meet and more.

Click here to learn more about the Aura Xceed BMA.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

ClearOne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearOne Aura Xceed BMA Wins Prestigious TWICE VIP High-Res Audio Award ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced that its groundbreaking residential Beamforming Microphone Ceiling Array, Aura Xceed BMA, was awarded a 2021 TWICE VIP Award in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Airspan Networks Inc. and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination; Commences ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21ClearOne Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ClearOne Returns to CEDIA 2021 to Showcase Aura Line of Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21ClearOne Implements First-Class Audio Solution at Utica College’s Donahue Auditorium
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Federal Circuit Dismisses Shure’s Appeal of District Court Order Holding Shure in Contempt
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21TMC Names the ClearOne BMA 360 a 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award Winner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten