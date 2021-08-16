checkAd

Keysight Launches Cloud-based 5G Radio Access Network Performance Analytics Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 17:00  |  14   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched the new Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software, a fully automated cloud-based solution for streamlining data processing, as well as reporting and analytics, to speed analysis of a mobile operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) performance.

Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software is based on a centralized, web-based data management platform for enterprise-level analytics and reporting. It enables operators, service contractors and network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) to accelerate network site acceptance, optimization, benchmarking and troubleshooting. Nemo 5G RAN Analytics combines data analytics, built on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) frameworks, with an intuitive user interface (UI) to efficiently manage large amounts of data captured in a live 5G network.

“Worldwide intensification of multi-vendor 5G deployments is leading to the need for synchronized data management tools that simplifies access to interactive views and accelerates the uploading, processing, analysis and reporting of large volumes of data,” said Petri Toljamo, vice president and general manager for Nemo Wireless Network Solutions at Keysight. “By improving the efficiency in the data analytics workflow, Nemo 5G RAN Analytics supports smooth roll-outs of a wide range of 5G services in diverse network typologies.”

Available as software as a service (SaaS), Nemo 5G RAN Analytics seamlessly connects with other Keysight Nemo solutions including:

When combined, Keysight’s Nemo solutions enable users to quickly and reliably upload data captured in the field and share a common set of analytics reports across the organization.

Centralizing the data associated with a wide range of field-based measurements simplifies access to the data that underpins time-sensitive reporting, root cause analysis and other cross-organizational activities. Keysight’s Nemo 5G RAN Analytics enables users to automate a wide range of these activities, including:

  • Data throughput, radio frequency (RF) and voice performance analysis
  • Identification of network issues and root-cause analysis
  • Near real-time drill down diagnostics
  • Benchmarking performance of devices and cellular networks
  • Creating, managing and distributing customizable reports and dashboards
  • Performance analysis of over-the-top (OTT) applications such as YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Launches Cloud-based 5G Radio Access Network Performance Analytics Solution Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched the new Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Forecasted Offshore Dry Winds Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Southwestern Energy Announces Public Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
QAD Precision to Showcase Integrated Shipping and Global Trade Solution at the E-Commerce ...
Equity Commonwealth and Monmouth Real Estate Amend Merger Agreement to Increase Value of Offer
Southwestern Energy Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes
Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Keysight Solutions Selected by TMYTEK to Verify Performance of Antenna-in-Package Designs in 5G and Satellite Systems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Keysight Selected by TCL to Accelerate 5G Device Validation in Manufacturing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Keysight and AVIZ Networks Announce Results of First SONiC Open Source Network Operating System Community PlugFest
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Keysight's Channel Emulation Solutions Selected by vivo to Perform Complex 5G Device Testing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Keysight Technologies Unveils Eggplant Salesforce Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Keysight Launches Scienlab Battery Pack Test System with High Voltage Silicon Carbide Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Keysight Technologies to Showcase Advanced High-Speed Digital Design Solutions at DesignCon 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Keysight Named One of the 2021 Bosch Global Supplier Award Winners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Keysight, Xilinx and Cisco Showcase Solutions that Support Smooth Migration from 4G LTE Networks to 5G Open RAN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten