Jackson Posts Analyst Presentation

The presentation focuses on Jackson’s market-leading capabilities, strategic growth opportunities and financial performance as the company pursues its path to become an independent, publicly listed company. Jackson recently announced the effectiveness of its Form 10 and its separation from Prudential plc is expected to be completed on September 13, subject to Prudential plc shareholder approval.

Jackson Financial Inc. 1 (Jackson) today announced it has posted to its investor relations site a presentation for equity analysts, including remarks from management. The materials are available at investors.jackson.com .

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for you and your clients. Our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences strive to reduce the confusion that complicates your clients’ plans. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2020. (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

1 Jackson Financial Inc. (JFI) is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company and PPM America, Inc.

