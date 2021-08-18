Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT) ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces a half year update in advance of its investor meeting today.

£'000 H1 2021 H1 2020 YoY Growth YoY Growth Actual % Total Group Revenue 94,710 63,252 31,458 50% DHSC Revenue 40,759 18,406 22,353 121% Non-DHSC Revenue 53,951 44,846 9,105 20%

Unaudited revenue for the first half of 2021 increased over 50% to £94.7 million, compared to £63.3 million for the first half of 2020. Of this total revenue, £54 million came from a mixture of overseas sales and a growing UK private testing market, leading to non-DHSC revenue growing 20% year-on-year.

As announced on 21 May 2021, the DHSC sales of £40.8 million are in dispute.

Business update

Contract award with DHSC under PHE framework

Primerdesign, a wholly owned subsidiary of Novacyt, has been awarded a new contract under the PHE National Microbiology Framework, effective immediately, for the supply of PROmate COVID-19 tests to the NHS. The PROmate COVID-19 tests have been developed to run on the Company’s q16 and q32 PCR instrument platforms. The q16 and q32 near patient PCR instrument platforms using the PROmate COVID-19 test have been validated and can be used at select NHS hospitals. The contract is valued at up to £4.7m and will last until 31 March 2022. There are no minimum purchase levels as part of this contract.