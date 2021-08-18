checkAd

Novacyt S.A.  Half Year Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 08:00  |  21   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT) ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces a half year update in advance of its investor meeting today.

Six months revenue ended 30 June 2021

£'000

H1 2021

H1 2020

YoY Growth

YoY Growth

 

 

 

Actual

%

Total Group Revenue

94,710

63,252

31,458

50%

 

 

 

 

 

DHSC Revenue

40,759

18,406

22,353

121%

 

 

 

 

 

Non-DHSC Revenue

53,951

44,846

9,105

20%

Unaudited revenue for the first half of 2021 increased over 50% to £94.7 million, compared to £63.3 million for the first half of 2020. Of this total revenue, £54 million came from a mixture of overseas sales and a growing UK private testing market, leading to non-DHSC revenue growing 20% year-on-year.

As announced on 21 May 2021, the DHSC sales of £40.8 million are in dispute.

Business update
Contract award with DHSC under PHE framework
 Primerdesign, a wholly owned subsidiary of Novacyt, has been awarded a new contract under the PHE National Microbiology Framework, effective immediately, for the supply of PROmate COVID-19 tests to the NHS. The PROmate COVID-19 tests have been developed to run on the Company’s q16 and q32 PCR instrument platforms. The q16 and q32 near patient PCR instrument platforms using the PROmate COVID-19 test have been validated and can be used at select NHS hospitals. The contract is valued at up to £4.7m and will last until 31 March 2022. There are no minimum purchase levels as part of this contract.

Seite 1 von 3
NOVACYT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novacyt S.A.  Half Year Update Regulatory News: Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT) ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces a half year update in advance of its investor meeting today. Six months revenue …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Sea Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
Clean Energy Signs Agreements to Provide Sustainable Renewable Natural Gas to Trucking, Transit and ...
Procaps Group Appoints Patricio Vargas as Global Chief Financial Officer to Support Global ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Flora Growth Signs Agreement To Acquire Industry-Leading Vessel Brand, Entering Luxury Cannabis ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Novacyt S.A.:  David Allmond Announced as CEO Following Decision by Graham Mullis to Retire
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten