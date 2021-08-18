Novacyt S.A. Half Year Update
Regulatory News:
Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT) ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces a half year update in advance of its investor meeting today.
Six months revenue ended 30 June 2021
|
£'000
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2020
|
YoY Growth
|
YoY Growth
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
%
|
Total Group Revenue
|
94,710
|
63,252
|
31,458
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
DHSC Revenue
|
40,759
|
18,406
|
22,353
|
121%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-DHSC Revenue
|
53,951
|
44,846
|
9,105
|
20%
Unaudited revenue for the first half of 2021 increased over 50% to £94.7 million, compared to £63.3 million for the first half of 2020. Of this total revenue, £54 million came from a mixture of overseas sales and a growing UK private testing market, leading to non-DHSC revenue growing 20% year-on-year.
As announced on 21 May 2021, the DHSC sales of £40.8 million are in dispute.
Business update
Contract award with DHSC under PHE framework
Primerdesign, a wholly owned subsidiary of Novacyt, has been awarded a new contract under the PHE National Microbiology Framework, effective immediately, for the supply of PROmate COVID-19 tests to the NHS. The PROmate COVID-19 tests have been developed to run on the Company’s q16 and q32 PCR instrument platforms. The q16 and q32 near patient PCR instrument platforms using the PROmate COVID-19 test have been validated and can be used at select NHS hospitals. The contract is valued at up to £4.7m and will last until 31 March 2022. There are no minimum purchase levels as part of this contract.
