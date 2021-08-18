checkAd

HanesBrands Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for U.S. Office Associates

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 14:01  |  17   |   |   

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that all U.S. office associates must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, 2021.

“Our top priority throughout the pandemic has been – and will continue to be – the health and safety of our associates,” said Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands’ CEO. “We believe that vaccination is the best way for our associates to protect themselves, their families and their communities against the virus.”

HBI tentatively plans for the majority of its U.S. associates to return to offices on Oct. 18. The company is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to update its plans and safety measures as the pandemic evolves.

“Our team has done an incredible job of serving our global consumers in a very challenging environment, but we know we’re even more effective when we’re together,” Bratspies said. “It’s clear that the best way to work together safely is for all of us to be vaccinated.”

The company has established a confidential exemption process for associates who are unable to be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 61,000 associates in 47 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

Hanesbrands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HanesBrands Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for U.S. Office Associates HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that all U.S. office associates must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, 2021. “Our top priority throughout the pandemic has been – and will continue to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Procaps Group Appoints Patricio Vargas as Global Chief Financial Officer to Support Global ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21HanesBrands Announces New Head of U.S. Champion Brand
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21HanesBrands Announces Strong Second-Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.212 Aktien mit einer Dividendenrendite von mehr als 3 %, die jetzt ein Kauf sein können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.07.21HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21HanesBrands Sets Date for Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten