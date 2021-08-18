Schwab Retirement Plan Services Launches My Financial Guide to Help Workers Take Control of Their Financial Lives

Schwab Retirement Plan Services announced today the launch of an interactive, online dashboard designed to help retirement plan participants save and invest. My Financial Guide walks participants through a financial health assessment using straightforward questions most workers can answer without having to look at their financial records. The guide helps create a custom plan with clear steps to work toward their specific goals.

“My Financial Guide was developed through extensive research and user testing to give workers the power to take control of their financial situations on their own terms,” said Nathan Voris, Director, Schwab Retirement Plan Services. “We know workers want help with their finances, but many are confused by industry jargon and find it difficult to start the planning process. This interactive experience was designed to help meet their expressed needs and complement other educational resources and tools we provide to employers who want to offer competitive benefits and help employees save and invest for the future.”