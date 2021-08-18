Capital Senior Living Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities across the United States, announced today that on August 17, 2021, it received written notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that it has regained compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards.

“We are pleased to have regained compliance with all NYSE listing requirements,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. “We continue to focus on our top priority of care and safety for our residents while also executing our strategic plan to strengthen the Company’s financial foundation, enhance operating performance, and pursue strategic growth opportunities.