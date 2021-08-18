checkAd

Capital Senior Living Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities across the United States, announced today that on August 17, 2021, it received written notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that it has regained compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards.

“We are pleased to have regained compliance with all NYSE listing requirements,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. “We continue to focus on our top priority of care and safety for our residents while also executing our strategic plan to strengthen the Company’s financial foundation, enhance operating performance, and pursue strategic growth opportunities.

As previously disclosed, on April 10, 2020, the Company received notice from the NYSE that it was not in compliance with the NYSE's minimum market capitalization and stock price listing standards. The Company has regained compliance with such standards over the past two quarters. Accordingly, the “.BC” indicator following the Company’s symbol “CSU” will be removed by the NYSE.

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 75 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services. care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit http://www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook or Twitter.

Wertpapier


