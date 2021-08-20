checkAd

Federal Appeals Court Rules in Favor of AMN Healthcare Against Competitor Aya

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ruled in favor of AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) against Aya Healthcare’s protracted legal case, stating categorically that Aya failed to prove any anticompetitive behavior by AMN under federal antitrust laws.

The federal Appeals Court affirms a similar ruling in June by a U.S. District judge. The Appeals Court ruled that the AMN provision prohibiting its contractors from soliciting AMN employees is a reasonable lawful restraint and rejected Aya’s claim for damages.

“We are not surprised by the 9th Circuit’s ruling in favor of AMN,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “We take great pride in our business practices that empower and expedite healthcare delivery, especially during this unprecedented time when healthcare organizations and their patients need us more than ever. We are grateful to our clients, partners, and team members that they did not allow this meritless lawsuit to distract them from our shared mission to serve our communities.”

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

Wertpapier


