Halberd Files Provisional Patent Application - Furthering Efforts on Alzheimer's Disease

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd Corporation's Chief Technical Officer and co-inventor of the technology, stated, "The conjugation of a metallic nanoparticle with an antibody targets specific Alzheimer's Disease-related antigens. The conjugated antibody/particles bind to the target antigens within the bodily fluid. The treated bodily fluid is then exposed to tuned radio frequency waves or laser energy which causes the conjoined metallic nanoparticles to heat up, thereby destroying the target antigens. Elimination of the target antigens slows or arrests the progression of the disease. We are excited by the very promising results of our testing of this technology to date at YSU and ASU."

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) announced filing a U. S. joint provisional patent application, "Treating Alzheimer's Disease Utilizing Extracorporeal Radio Frequency." The innovation is a result of Halberd's Sponsored Research conducted at Arizona State University (ASU) and Youngstown State University (YSU). The provisional patent application covers technology developed to treat blood or cerebral spinal fluid extracorporeally through exposure to, and elimination via, radio frequency (RF) waves or laser emissive energy.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "Halberd's patented extracorporeal treatment process permits us, exclusively, to target and treat specific diseases outside of the body. This approach reduces or eliminates any potential dangerous side-effects from standard treatments, such as drugs introduced into the body administered orally, or injected. This latest filing is Halberd's tenth provisional patent application submitted in a little over a year. Each such patent evidences the incremental success of Halberd's unique and exclusive strategy. Halberd's testing of the process to eradicate Alzheimer's Disease antigens through RF and/or laser exposure, continues in conjunction with YSU. ASU then verifies YSU's eradication in test samples. We have experienced encouraging results to date in successfully eradicating select Alzheimer's Disease antigens and continue to fine tune the process before moving on to other target antigens."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies:

Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

