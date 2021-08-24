PerkinElmer to Present at 2021 Baird Global Healthcare Conference
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the virtual Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. ET.
Steve Willoughby, vice president of investor relations of PerkinElmer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities during a fireside chat at this year’s virtual conference.
A live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer website after the event and will be available for 90 days following.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has more than 14,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.
