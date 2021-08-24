PerkinElmer to Present at 2021 Baird Global Healthcare Conference

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the virtual Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Steve Willoughby, vice president of investor relations of PerkinElmer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities during a fireside chat at this year’s virtual conference.