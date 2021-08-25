FOX News Media to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of September 11th With Special Live Programming

FOX News Media will present special live coverage in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 Americans. On Friday, September 10th and continuing through Saturday, September 11th, network personalities and correspondents will be live from various locations in New York City and Washington, DC. Throughout the week leading up to the monumental anniversary, FOX News Channel (FNC) will present themed packages and guest interviews to honor those who lost their lives.

On Sunday, September 5th at 10 PM/ET to kick off the network’s coverage, anchor Bill Hemmer will present a one-hour FNC special entitled Lost Calls of 9/11. The program, which will also be made available on FOX Nation, will spotlight the story of a Houston man who purchased a piece of used computer equipment without knowing that it contained 103 never-heard-before calls from a trading room floor across the street from the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11th, 2001. An encore presentation will air on Saturday, September 11th at 7 PM/ET.