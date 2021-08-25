checkAd

FOX News Media to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of September 11th With Special Live Programming

FOX News Media will present special live coverage in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 Americans. On Friday, September 10th and continuing through Saturday, September 11th, network personalities and correspondents will be live from various locations in New York City and Washington, DC. Throughout the week leading up to the monumental anniversary, FOX News Channel (FNC) will present themed packages and guest interviews to honor those who lost their lives.

On Sunday, September 5th at 10 PM/ET to kick off the network’s coverage, anchor Bill Hemmer will present a one-hour FNC special entitled Lost Calls of 9/11. The program, which will also be made available on FOX Nation, will spotlight the story of a Houston man who purchased a piece of used computer equipment without knowing that it contained 103 never-heard-before calls from a trading room floor across the street from the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11th, 2001. An encore presentation will air on Saturday, September 11th at 7 PM/ET.

On Friday, September 10th, FNC will begin the day with a special edition of FOX & Friends (Weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) with co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy. FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth, a former infantry Captain in the Army National Guard, will offer contributions on the ground live from lower Manhattan at a location overlooking the National September 11th Memorial at Ground Zero. Additionally, FNC’s senior meteorologist Janice Dean will be live each day of the week from a different memorial site throughout New York and New Jersey. Following, FNC’s America’s Newsroom (Weekdays, 9-11AM/ET) co-anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer will host their program live from lower Manhattan. At 11 AM/ET, anchor Harris Faulkner will host a special edition of The Faulkner Focus featuring NYPD officers sharing their perspective on the monumental anniversary. FNC’s The Story at 3 PM/ET with anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum will also broadcast live from lower Manhattan. Additional contributions will be made by correspondents Eric Shawn from the National September 11th Memorial at Ground Zero, Jennifer Griffin at the Pentagon and Peter Doocy from the White House.

