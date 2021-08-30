EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel

Changes in the Rieter Board of Directors Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



30-Aug-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Attached please find our latest media release.

