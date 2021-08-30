checkAd

Humana Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that Bruce D. Broussard, President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation to investors at the Morgan Stanley Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via Humana’s Investor Relations page at humana.com. The company suggests webcast participants sign on approximately 15 minutes in advance of the presentation to allow time to run a system test and download any free software needed for access purposes.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 

