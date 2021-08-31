checkAd

DGAP-News Daimler Canada Finance Inc.: Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Canada Finance Inc. is now available online

DGAP-News: Daimler Canada Finance Inc. / Key word(s): Interim Report
Daimler Canada Finance Inc.: Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Canada Finance Inc. is now available online

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Canada Finance Inc. is available on https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/canada/.

This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.

This information has been issued by Daimler Canada Finance Inc. and Daimler AG. Daimler Canada Finance Inc. finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler AG.

Daimler North America Corporation
Treasury Accounting & Financial Reporting
36455 Corporate Drive
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
USA

Phone: +1 248 991 6419
Fax: +1 248 991 6979
 

