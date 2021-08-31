checkAd

Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 10:05  |  28   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial starch market size is expected to reach USD 167.50 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2028. The increasing consumption of convenience food products, coupled with the growth of the pharmaceutical and paper industry, is anticipated to augment the demand for industrial starches.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of source, wheat-based industrial starch is projected to expand at the highest revenue-based CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Wheat starch finds a wide range of applications in the food and beverage, paper, paperboard, and textile industries. It is also used in cotton finishing and laundry sizing as it offers a stiffer finish at a lower temperature compared to corn starch
  • By product, the native starch and starch derivatives and sweeteners segment held the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2020 and is expected to register the highest revenue-based CAGR over the forecast period. Starch-based sweeteners include maltose syrup, glucose, maltodextrin, liquid sorbitol, and dextrose monohydrate. The growing demand for sweeteners from the food and pharmaceutical market to mask the off-flavors and enhance the taste is expected to drive the industry
  • Europe held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a strong CAGR over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the growing applications of starch in the non-food industries. As per Starch Europe, about 41% of starch in Europe was consumed by non-food applications, whereas paper making was the key application area as of 2020
  • Corn and wheat are the major sources of starch, however, players have been focusing on utilizing varied starch sources to offer well-differentiated products. For instance, in February 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC acquired an 85% stake in Chaodee Modified Starch Co., Ltd., engaged in tapioca starch manufacturing in Thailand. This is expected to expand the company's portfolio in tapioca-based solutions
  • Companies in the market have been focusing on expanding geographic reach and widening product portfolios to strengthen market presence. For instance, in December 2019, ADM announced the expansion of its starch portfolio for the Canadian market with a partnership with MCD N.V., a global distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. The available products will be tapioca starch and corn starch, along with several other ADM solutions

Read 153 page market research report, "Industrial Starch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato), By Product (Native, Cationic, Ethylated, Acid Modified, Unmodified), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028," by Grand View Research

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global industrial starch market size is expected to reach USD 167.50 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Closed System Transfer Devices Market worth $2,002 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Cloud Testing Market Size to Reach USD 21.67 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Application of Cloud ...
Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Mobile Payment Market Size Worth $273.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 31.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
LifeTech Scientific Corporation Announces 2021 Interim Results
Azure Power Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2022
JS Global Lifestyle reports 2021 interim results, with net profit doubling year-on-year
To mark International Shark Day, Qatar Tourism has captured striking imagery of one of the world's ...
Romeo Doge is Looking to Launch its Deflationary Token in the Market with Fixed Liquidity
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
Neuromod establishes US presence, adds local leadership
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...