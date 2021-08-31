checkAd

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Legacy Hills, a New-Home Community in Apopka, Florida

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Legacy Hills, a new single-family home community in Apopka. Legacy Hills is conveniently located only 30 minutes away from Orlando, near US-441, Highway 429, Highway 414 and West State Road 436. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Apopka Amphitheater and Northwest Recreation Complex, which features multiple sports fields. Nearby Wekiwa Springs State Park offers a variety of recreation opportunities, including hiking, swimming, canoeing, kayaking and camping.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005211/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Legacy Hills, a new-home community in Apopka, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Legacy Hills, a new-home community in Apopka, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Legacy Hills showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and upstairs lofts and game rooms. The community features one- and two-story floor plans with up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,800 to 3,200 square feet. Legacy Hills also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work. Legacy Hills offers large homesites, and future community amenities include a children’s playground. The neighborhood is zoned for Wolf Lake Elementary, Wolf Lake Middle and Apopka High School.

“Legacy Hills is convenient to major highways for a quick commute to Orlando, and residents can enjoy a variety of recreational activities at nearby parks and sports centers,” said Fred Wyborski, President of KB Home’s Orlando division. “As with other KB Home communities, Legacy Hills provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Legacy Hills sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $360,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

Disclaimer

