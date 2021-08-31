ClickStream Initiates Shareholder Ambassador Program

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries initiates Shareholder Ambassador program.The ClickStream …

The ClickStream Shareholder Ambassador program is designed to reward our long-standing shareholders with special benefits, events, and rewards to show our appreciation and maintain better investor relations.

Shareholder Ambassador Program benefits include:

- VIP Access to e-meet company officers and celebrity social media influencers.

- Special recognition on social media and website.

- Free offers, discounts, and first-look access to our new products and services.

- Upcoming "Meet and Greet" Annual Events exclusive to the Ambassadors.

For a limited time, as a bonus for shareholders to sign up for the program, the company is offering the first 100 shareholders to sign up for the program entry in our contest to win: a $1,000 Amazon Gift Certificate. Simply, the first 100 shareholders who sign up for the ambassador program will be entered to win the $1,000 gift certificate. The winner will be announced 30 days after the 100th member is added.

The rules to win the $1,000 Gift Certificate are simple:

You must be a shareholder of the company;

Sign up for the Ambassador Program and;

Be present on the FB group for the announcement.

(Link to Private FB Group will be sent to you after sign-up)

Frank Magliochetti, ClickStream Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our growth and expansion through our growing apps, has been quite exciting, and we want to share the momentum with our long-standing and loyal shareholders. The ambassador program offers many rewards on its own. With this new contest, we hope to quickly build a large base of our loyal shareholders to share our company's continued success stories with."

Click https://clickstream.technology/ambassador to join as a CLIS Shareholder Ambassador and enter to win $1,000 (Amazon Gift Certificate).

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ and HeyPal™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ .