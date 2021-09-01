Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

SEGRO plc Director Declaration Regulatory News: SEGRO plc (the ‘Company’) (LSE:SGRO) (Paris:SGRO): The Company announces, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), that Soumen Das, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been …



