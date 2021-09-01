checkAd

SEGRO plc  Director Declaration

SEGRO plc (the 'Company') (LSE:SGRO) (Paris:SGRO):

The Company announces, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), that Soumen Das, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of NEXT plc with effect from 1 September 2021.

