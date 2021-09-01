checkAd

Rockwell Automation Completes Acquisition of Plex Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Plex Systems, the leading cloud-native smart manufacturing platform.

Plex offers the only single-instance, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) manufacturing platform operating at scale, including advanced manufacturing execution systems, quality, and supply chain management capabilities. It has over 700 customers and manages more than 8 billion transactions per day. Plex will be reported as part of Rockwell’s Software and Control operating segment which provides leading hardware and software offerings for the design, operation, and maintenance of production automation and management systems.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu ROCKWELL AU. DL 1!
Long
Basispreis 304,35€
Hebel 14,52
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 353,71€
Hebel 11,53
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Plex Systems joins Rockwell at the perfect time, as more customers are starting to move their industrial applications to the cloud,” said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation. “Plex’s software capabilities will be further differentiated by Rockwell’s global market access, complementary industry expertise, and ability to turn real-time data into actionable insights. This will allow us to better serve our customers with cloud-native solutions that are easy to implement, use, and maintain. We are excited to complete this acquisition and welcome Plex and its employees into Rockwell.”

“Rockwell’s industrial and digital transformation leadership along with its geographic and industry scale make it the ideal home for the entire Plex Systems community of customers, partners, and employees,” said Bill Berutti, CEO of Plex Systems. “We are eager to integrate our Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform with Rockwell’s FactoryTalk suite to deliver on our commitment to optimize our customers’ operations and bring smart manufacturing to life.”

Today, Plex delivers tremendous value to customers in high-volume, highly repetitive discrete and process manufacturing sectors such as automotive parts, metal fabrication, electronics, food & beverage, and aerospace. Together with the advanced, cloud-native asset maintenance and management capabilities provided by Rockwell’s earlier acquisiton of Fiix, the combined offering is ideal for customers in industries like life sciences and consumer packaged goods that are focused on complying with regulatory requirements and meeting consumer expectations in areas like product quality, safety, and sustainability.

Seite 1 von 2
Rockwell Automation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Completes Acquisition of Plex Systems Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Plex Systems, the leading cloud-native smart manufacturing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
CooperVision Proudly Names Mitsou as Québec Spokesperson to Raise Awareness Around Myopia in ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21Rockwell Automation Prices $1.5 Billion of Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Rockwell Automation Announces Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten