Granite Publishes Annual Sustainability Report Unveiling New ESG Priorities

Today, Granite (NYSE:GVA) published its 2020 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company’s advancement on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. With the theme Respect, Responsibility, Resilience, the report reflects the company’s perspective on a year that highlighted the importance of integrating sustainability into business strategy to enhance agility and resilience in the face of complex challenges. The report unveils Granite’s new sustainability strategy, which includes a greenhouse gas emissions reduction target, and a new governance framework to support the implementation of ESG efforts.

“We are integrating new sustainability goals and targets into our company strategy to ensure effective implementation throughout our organization,” said Granite President and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Larkin. “With these goals, we will reduce our carbon footprint, enhance positive social impacts in the communities where we work, and strengthen our position as a leading provider of sustainable infrastructure solutions.”

For the first time, Granite’s report aligns with standard sustainability reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Granite has selected industry-specific metrics that align with stakeholder expectations and reflect material impacts relevant to its operations. “This is Granite’s most comprehensive sustainability report yet,” explains Sustainability Lead Raven Adams. “It underscores the priority leadership and the Board of Directors have placed on sustainability as a core value and foundational concept for our business strategy.”

The report serves as Granite’s first Communication on Progress as a participant in the United Nations Global Compact. Granite utilizes the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to inform its reporting, strategy, and initiatives. In addition to providing progress updates on sustainability objectives, the report also reviews the company’s efforts in key areas, including safety, diversity and inclusion, community involvement, ethics and compliance, and infrastructure investment.

Highlights from the 2020 report include:

  • Acknowledgment as a Great Place to Work and considered a great workplace by 86 percent of surveyed employees
  • Results of Granite’s first climate risk assessment
  • Assessment of Granite’s carbon footprint and progress on emissions reduction targets
  • A new strategy for diversity, equity, and inclusion
  • Growing presence in the solar market, ranking eighth on Solar Power World’s 2020 Top Solar Contractors List
  • Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendations from the National Asphalt Paving Association (NAPA) received by 23 asphalt plants
  • 33 projects honored with NAPA Quality in Construction Awards
  • Diversion of 1.08 million tons of waste from landfills by using recycled content in asphalt production

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

