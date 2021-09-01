Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor events:

LarrainVial’s 15th Annual Andean Conference. The event will be held virtually from Tuesday, September 7 to Friday, September 10, 2021, and the Company plans to participate on September 7, 8 and 9.

Morgan Stanley’s 24th Annual Latin America Conference. The event will be held virtually from Monday, September 13 to Thursday, September 16, 2021, and the Company plans to participate on September 13 and 16.

Bradesco BBI: ESG Series. This group call with institutional investors will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Credicorp Capital’s XIX Andean Conference 2021. The event will be held virtually from Tuesday, September 21 to Thursday, September 23, 2021, and the Company plans to participate on September 22 and 23.

Goldman Sachs: Reopening Series. This group call with institutional investors will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

This information is also available in the Events section of the Company’s IR website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.