Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

01.09.2021, 22:10   

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor events:

  • LarrainVial’s 15th Annual Andean Conference. The event will be held virtually from Tuesday, September 7 to Friday, September 10, 2021, and the Company plans to participate on September 7, 8 and 9.
  • Morgan Stanley’s 24th Annual Latin America Conference. The event will be held virtually from Monday, September 13 to Thursday, September 16, 2021, and the Company plans to participate on September 13 and 16.
  • Bradesco BBI: ESG Series. This group call with institutional investors will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
  • Credicorp Capital’s XIX Andean Conference 2021. The event will be held virtually from Tuesday, September 21 to Thursday, September 23, 2021, and the Company plans to participate on September 22 and 23.
  • Goldman Sachs: Reopening Series. This group call with institutional investors will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

This information is also available in the Events section of the Company’s IR website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,250 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 100 thousand people (as of 06/30/2021). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

Wertpapier


