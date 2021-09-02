Rokbak is the new name for Terex Trucks, with the new brand representing the continuation of its strong hauling heritage with a future-focused vision. Throughout the last four decades, the company has never wavered in its promise to customers to deliver powerful and reliable articulated haulers – and that legacy remains front and centre within the new brand. At the same time, the Rokbak name represents an exciting new future and reflects the significant advances the organization has made in recent years as well as its new strategic priorities.

MOTHERWELL, Scotland, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Articulated hauler specialist Terex Trucks rebrands as Rokbak and announces its vision for an exciting new future. The Scottish manufacturer unveiled the new brand at a digital launch event on September 1, attended by dealers, customers, media, and Volvo Group colleagues from around the world.

"Our company has an incredible history and a proud heritage," said Paul Douglas, Managing Director. "Seven years ago, we became a member of the Volvo Group, which allowed us to make major improvements in every part of our business. Millions of pounds have been invested in improving our products, modernising our facilities, expanding our network, and developing our people. It has been a process of continual evolution. That's why we feel it's right to recognize this evolution with a new brand name to launch an exciting new chapter in our history. And we'll keep investing to further improve our machines for our customers."

Articulated haulers that don't buckle under pressure

The significant investments and improvements in the company's articulated haulers in recent times have ensured they remain among the most robust and reliable machines around. Now, with their foundation in the predecessor models from Terex Trucks, the 28-tonne payload RA30 and 38-tonne payload RA40 from Rokbak are the most productive and efficient articulated haulers the company has ever made.

As part of the new brand launch, the machines now come in Rokbak colours and livery. While maintaining the experienced design, craft and precision that are synonymous with the company's haulers, the RA30 and RA40 deliver better fuel economy, lower emissions, improved safety, and greater durability. With a tough design that's built to last, the haulers power through hard work with ease, boosting customers' productivity no matter how tough the conditions.