PVA TePla AG moves up to S-DAX

PVA TePla AG moves up to S-DAX

06.09.2021
PVA TePla AG (FWB: TPE), Wettenberg, has made the leap to the S-Dax and will be listed in this segment from 20 September 2021, Deutsche Börse announced last Friday evening in Frankfurt am Main.

The company is an important producer of equipment for the semiconductor industry, particularly in the areas of quality inspection and crystal growth for wafer production. The stock market value of PVA TePla AG is currently around EUR 740 million, 86 percent of which is relevant for index selection according to the criteria of Deutsche Börse as so-called free float.

The S-DAX comprises 70 stocks, which follow the M-DAX stocks in the ranking according to the market capitalisation of the free float.

High expectations for the future

"We are very pleased about our inclusion in the S-Dax and thus in the ranks of the 160 most valuable listed companies in Germany. It is also an expression of the fact that we are very well positioned with our product solutions for the semiconductor industry - particularly in the areas of crystal growth and quality inspection," says Manfred Bender, CEO of PVA TePla AG.

06.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
EQS News ID: 1231254

 
