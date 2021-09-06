checkAd

Elior Group Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021

06.09.2021, 19:00   

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR):

Date

Total number of shares1 in the capital

Total number of voting rights

August 31, 2021

174 147 823

Gross total of voting rights : 174 147 823

Net total2 of voting rights : 172 348 399

It is recalled that in addition to the legal obligation to inform the Company when certain portions of capital or voting rights are held, any natural person or legal entity, or any shareholder who should directly or indirectly, alone or in a group as defined by articles L. 233-10 et seq of the Commercial Code, hold a number of Company shares equal to or more than 1% of the total number of shares or voting rights, prior to the end of the fifth day of negotiation after this participation threshold is exceeded, should notify the Company by recorded delivery letter with acknowledgement of receipt.

This declaration is renewed under the same conditions each time a new threshold of a multiple of 1% of the total number of shares or voting rights is exceeded. Any shareholder whose participation in capital or voting rights falls below the aforementioned statutory shareholders, is also bound to notify the Company in the same five-day term and in line with the same conditions.

Listing Market: Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP
 Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

1Par value € 0.01 each
2 Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights

Wertpapier


