ACI Worldwide Recognized by Celent as a Leader in Corporate Digital Banking Platform Market

The research reports, titled ‘Corporate Digital Banking Platforms: North America Edition’ and ‘Corporate Digital Banking Platforms: EMEA/APAC/LATAM Edition’ , are targeted at banks looking to enhance their corporate digital banking offering and highlight ACI among the attractive platforms in this market.

ACI Worldwide , a leading global provider of real-time payments and digital payment software solutions , today announced it has been named a leader in corporate digital banking platforms by Celent. The reports, which cover both North America and the rest of the world, highlight ACI’s strong customer base and support, for which the company received XCelent Awards.

As stated in the report, “ACI has a long history of providing sophisticated and scalable digital cash management solutions to banks. This experience shows in its consolidated payments module and extensive entitlements. ACI is a leader in the payments space. Its adjacent solutions for payments modernization, immediate payments, domestic low-value payments, and high-value transfers may be of interest to banks transforming their corporate digital solutions.” ACI also stood out in the professional services categories, including FTE, years of experience, and availability of regional staff.

“One of the key objectives for ACI’s Digital Business Banking transformation initiative was to reduce our customer’s implementation timeframes and provide predictable, efficient and high-quality projects. This recognition by Celent is testament to both our great team and our great customers’ commitment to achieve that goal,” said Jim Gillespie, head of digital channels, ACI Worldwide. “We have a deep understanding of corporate banking—and a long and extensive track record of developing market-leading, cloud-based digital banking offerings.”

