checkAd

Passport Academy Charter School Prepared to Help Students Cross the Finish Line

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 14:31  |  29   |   |   

Passport Academy Charter School (PACS), a tuition-free, public high school in downtown Pittsburgh for students ages 16 through 21, is kicking off a new school year. PACS grants students who have struggled in more traditional school settings an education option designed to support them as they reach their full potential. On August 30, teachers and students opened their books and laptops to welcome in the new school year in the blended learning environment.

“Last year was rough for a lot of our Western Pennsylvania families, but PACS continues to provide that consistency and has the experience that parents need for their child’s growth and education in an uncertain world,” said Joe Oliphant, PACS Principal and CEO.

The recent pandemic made many families realize that attending school online is a safe alternative to in-person learning when the latter poses risks or challenges for the student and family. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it is important for children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model, which blends online and in-person learning. Following the 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience, nearly two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online learning.

PACS’ blended platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning styles, while offering multiple learning models.

PACS is currently accepting enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about PACS or how to enroll, visit pacs.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Passport Academy Charter School

Passport Academy Charter School (PACS) is an accredited, tuition-free public charter school for under-credited students. Through PACS, students and families have access to the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Passport Academy Charter School Prepared to Help Students Cross the Finish Line Passport Academy Charter School (PACS), a tuition-free, public high school in downtown Pittsburgh for students ages 16 through 21, is kicking off a new school year. PACS grants students who have struggled in more traditional school settings an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:30 UhrMinnesota Virtual Academy Is Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15:30 UhrAmid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Minnesota is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrMichigan Virtual Charter Academy is Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrInsight School of Michigan Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Idaho Technical Career Academy is Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Washington Is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Ed Tech Leader Stride, Inc. Offers Support to Families Disrupted by Hurricane Ida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21We are WAVA! - Washington Virtual Academies Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Wisconsin Virtual Academy, Destinations Career Academy, and Insight School of Wisconsin Are Poised to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan is Ready to Help All Michigan Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten