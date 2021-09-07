Passport Academy Charter School Prepared to Help Students Cross the Finish Line

“Last year was rough for a lot of our Western Pennsylvania families, but PACS continues to provide that consistency and has the experience that parents need for their child’s growth and education in an uncertain world,” said Joe Oliphant, PACS Principal and CEO.

Passport Academy Charter School ( PACS ), a tuition-free, public high school in downtown Pittsburgh for students ages 16 through 21, is kicking off a new school year. PACS grants students who have struggled in more traditional school settings an education option designed to support them as they reach their full potential. On August 30, teachers and students opened their books and laptops to welcome in the new school year in the blended learning environment.

The recent pandemic made many families realize that attending school online is a safe alternative to in-person learning when the latter poses risks or challenges for the student and family. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it is important for children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model, which blends online and in-person learning. Following the 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience, nearly two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online learning.

PACS’ blended platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning styles, while offering multiple learning models.

PACS is currently accepting enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about PACS or how to enroll, visit pacs.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Passport Academy Charter School

Passport Academy Charter School (PACS) is an accredited, tuition-free public charter school for under-credited students. Through PACS, students and families have access to the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future.

