checkAd

XPhyto Reports Successful Market Launch and Growing Demand for its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test COVID-ID Lab

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 09:05  |  57   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC and FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful market launch of its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test …

VANCOUVER, BC and FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful market launch of its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test COVID-ID Lab. The pilot project at the test centers in Berlin has successfully optimized the operational procedures and protocols for the rapid, efficient and reliable use of COVID-ID Lab. This technical and operational knowledge is a critical component of the product launch process and to securing sales with existing and prospective customers.

"We are extremely pleased with the pilot project results. The practical knowledge gained, from training protocols to efficient work flows, is necessary to accelerate our growing sales channels. These results confirm the effectiveness of our rapid point-of-care care diagnostic business strategy," said Wolfgang Probst, COO and director. "In parallel to the pilot project, we are developing further approaches and services with our partners to offer modular testing and hygiene solutions for larger events, such as concerts, sporting events and conferences. Driven by the shift from antigen to PCR testing by state authorities across Germany as well as other European countries, we are convinced XPhyto can provide reliable PCR test results in only 25 minutes. Given our competitive pricing, we are in a strong position to accelerate sales growth in the near term."

"The straight-forward testing protocol, without prior RNA extraction as part of sample preparation, and the 25-minute PCR run time enables us to process the sample directly at the collection site. With this decentralized testing model, we can yield faster results and ensure cost effectiveness even with lower testing volumes," noted Dr. Ismail Özkanli, CEO of Beovita GmbH & Co. KG. "With the state regulations shifting from antigen to PCR testing, we see an increased demand in rapid and reliable PCR testing and, with the COVID-ID Lab, are able to offer this to our customers at a competitive price."

XPhyto and its partners are currently developing a modular hygiene- and testing-concept for events with a large number of participants, such as concerts, sporting events, opera, theater and conferences, integrating the COVID-ID Lab test. Reliable and rapid testing on-site at the event in combination with participant registration and follow-up is essential to enable large events and ensure participants safety.

Seite 1 von 3


XPhyto Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: XPhyto - neue Cannabis-Perle powered bei TU München
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPhyto Reports Successful Market Launch and Growing Demand for its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test COVID-ID Lab VANCOUVER, BC and FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF) (FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful market launch of its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering ...
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Ancora Holdings to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, a Premier Wealth Advisory and Investment ...
PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:05 UhrXPhyto meldet erfolgreiche Markteinführung und steigende Nachfrage nach seinem 25-minütigen COVID-19 PCR-Test COVID-ID Lab
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
30.08.21XPhyto bringt ersten kommerziellen Biosensor-Test für orale Erkrankungen auf den Markt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
30.08.21XPhyto Launches First Commercial Biosensor for Oral Disease
Accesswire | Analysen
27.08.21Corona: BioNTech, XPhyto, Moderna – Booster für das Depot
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
26.08.21XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: 3a-diagnostics Biosensoren: Erkennung von Krankheiten mit Hilfe von Kaugummi
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
10.08.21Biotechnologie: Heißer Herbst für BioNTech, NanoRepro und XPhyto: Ohne Testen und Impfen läuft nichts
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige