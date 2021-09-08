EcoGraf Limited: ​​​​​​​Enhanced Anode Coatings for Lithium-ion Battery Market

ECOGRAF AND FYI RESOURCES COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP HPA-CARBON COATINGS FOR THE LITHIUM-ION BATTERY MARKET

Diversified battery anode materials company EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FYI Resources Limited (ASX: FYI) to develop enhanced High Purity Alumina (HPA) doped carbon coatings material for the lithium-ion battery market.

Initial research has demonstrated HPA-doped carbon coatings enhance battery anode performance, by minimising first cycle losses during battery charging cycles, through improvement in protective layering1. The collaboration will also include evaluation of HPA and graphite composites for new battery technologies and materials in clean energy applications.

Lithium-ion battery anodes are composed of both synthetic graphite, natural graphite, carbon black and silicon. HPA is used as a nano thickness thin coating on the separator sheets used within a lithium-ion battery, as alumina coated separators improve the ability to withstand high rates of discharge, battery performance durability and overall safety. The separator, combined with the anode materials, are the major raw materials in the lithium-ion battery.

The battery anode coatings market is a significant value proposition given the forecast demand for anode materials.

The MoU sets out a technical program, which will include FYI's HPA and EcoGraf's purified battery spherical graphite (SpG).

The initial technical program to produce and evaluate HPA-doped carbon coated SpG will include development of:

- the efficient utilisation of HPA, and/or its derivatives, and formulation as a coating precursor for battery anode material and separators

- an appropriate Atomic Layer Deposition Coating (ALD) process using HPA as coating precursor specific to EcoGrafTM high purity SpG

- Battery Coin Cell testing for evaluating the performance of Alumina coated EcoGraf(TM) SpG