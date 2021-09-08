Underserved youth in the St. Petersburg area will have access to a new education option this school year: Changing The Game Academy, a community center where families are invited to enroll in a blended learning experience combining dedicated in-person teaching with a high quality online curriculum for students in grades K-8.

A program of Tampa-based non-profit Changing the Game for a New Generation, Inc., the Academy will provide social support and services to local families and students. Students will have the opportunity to enroll in K12 Private Academy, accessing the online private school’s curriculum and instructional support while at Changing The Game Academy. Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) will cover tuition for 100 students to attend K12 Private Academy for the 2021-22 academic year.

“Every child, no matter their background, deserves an empowering educational experience, especially during a time when the pandemic has made virtual learning a necessity,” said Leslie Smith, K12 Private Academy Head of School. “Changing the Game shares our goal to eliminate educational inequity and address gaps in education, and we look forward to supporting this learning community in the year ahead.”

Many low-income communities have had limited access to the benefits of online education during the pandemic due to multiple factors, such as lack of childcare and internet accessibility. A primary goal of the Changing The Game Academy is to provide the option of blended learning to those at-risk families who have become more greatly disadvantaged by COVID-19 school closures, job loss, and other hardships.

K12 Private Academy teachers receive specialized training to be effective in the online environment, and the school’s curriculum invites students to study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, history, and a host of electives.

“These are especially difficult times for minority families and communities, as the pandemic is further reducing their already limited resources,” said Dr. Sydel LeGrande, M.D., founder and program director of Changing the Game for a New Generation. “Changing The Game Academy allows us to continue our commitment to provide marginalized children with more opportunities to rise above their circumstances and succeed in life, and we’re excited to have the support of a leader in online education as we adapt to our new normal.”