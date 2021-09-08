checkAd

Online or In-Person Learning Why Not Both? Stride K12 to Support New Blended Learning Center for Students in Need

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 17:40  |  20   |   |   

Underserved youth in the St. Petersburg area will have access to a new education option this school year: Changing The Game Academy, a community center where families are invited to enroll in a blended learning experience combining dedicated in-person teaching with a high quality online curriculum for students in grades K-8.

A program of Tampa-based non-profit Changing the Game for a New Generation, Inc., the Academy will provide social support and services to local families and students. Students will have the opportunity to enroll in K12 Private Academy, accessing the online private school’s curriculum and instructional support while at Changing The Game Academy. Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) will cover tuition for 100 students to attend K12 Private Academy for the 2021-22 academic year.

“Every child, no matter their background, deserves an empowering educational experience, especially during a time when the pandemic has made virtual learning a necessity,” said Leslie Smith, K12 Private Academy Head of School. “Changing the Game shares our goal to eliminate educational inequity and address gaps in education, and we look forward to supporting this learning community in the year ahead.”

Many low-income communities have had limited access to the benefits of online education during the pandemic due to multiple factors, such as lack of childcare and internet accessibility. A primary goal of the Changing The Game Academy is to provide the option of blended learning to those at-risk families who have become more greatly disadvantaged by COVID-19 school closures, job loss, and other hardships.

K12 Private Academy teachers receive specialized training to be effective in the online environment, and the school’s curriculum invites students to study the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, history, and a host of electives.

“These are especially difficult times for minority families and communities, as the pandemic is further reducing their already limited resources,” said Dr. Sydel LeGrande, M.D., founder and program director of Changing the Game for a New Generation. “Changing The Game Academy allows us to continue our commitment to provide marginalized children with more opportunities to rise above their circumstances and succeed in life, and we’re excited to have the support of a leader in online education as we adapt to our new normal.”

Seite 1 von 3


Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Online or In-Person Learning Why Not Both? Stride K12 to Support New Blended Learning Center for Students in Need Underserved youth in the St. Petersburg area will have access to a new education option this school year: Changing The Game Academy, a community center where families are invited to enroll in a blended learning experience combining dedicated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:30 UhrInsight School of Minnesota Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21 Amid the Uncertainty, Idaho Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Minnesota Virtual Academy Is Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Minnesota is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Passport Academy Charter School Prepared to Help Students Cross the Finish Line
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Michigan Virtual Charter Academy is Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Insight School of Michigan Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Idaho Technical Career Academy is Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Washington Is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Ed Tech Leader Stride, Inc. Offers Support to Families Disrupted by Hurricane Ida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten